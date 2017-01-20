Chong Kun Dang plugs probiotics for health

Chong Kun Dang’s probiotic Free-Lacto, right, and Free-Lacto Kids. [CHONG KUN DANG]

Chong Kun Dang has released two probiotic health food products: Free-Lacto and Free-Lacto Kids. With more people interested in strengthening their immune system, these products have been receiving positive feedback from consumers.Probiotics are microorganisms that provide health benefits when consumed. They maintain the balance of bacteria in the intestines and improve the immune system.Free-Lacto contains 17 kinds of probiotics in ideal proportions. The product introduces beneficial bacteria into the body to offset harmful bacteria. This helps expedite bowel movement and strengthen immunity.Free-Lacto Kids is designed for children aged 3 months to 12 years. The product helps prevent diseases and establish an active immune system by enhancing four types of bifidobacteria contained in breast milk.Chong Kun Dang has packaged its Free-Lacto products in easy-to-store airtight containers to prevent spoilage from air and moisture.“Today, people suffer from stress and irregular daily routines, which deteriorate their intestinal health,” a Chong Kun Dang spokesperson said. “Probiotic products like Free-Lacto are essential to maintaining their health.”