open water 넓은 바다 / become very seasick 뱃멀미를 심하게 하다be too little too late 너무 늦고 부족한 조치다 / enjoyable experience 즐거운 경험throbbing headache 지끈지끈한 두통stomach is turning 속이 뒤집어지다traffic congestion 교통 체증멀미가 난 경험에 대해 이야기해 주세요.한번은 버스를 타고 가며 친구에게 메시지를 보내고 있었다. 머지않아 심하게 차멀미를 했다. 머리가 지끈지끈 아팠다. 속도 뒤집어지는 느낌이었다. 게다가 교통 체증까지 심했다. 고속도로에서 주행 중이라 버스에서 내릴 수도 없었다. 또 한번은 친구들과 낚시 여행을 갔다. 넓은 바다로 나가자 바람이 거세졌다. 파도도 높아졌다. 뱃멀미를 심하게 했다. 약을 먹었지만 너무 늦고 부족한 조치였다. 먹었던 것을 전부 다 토했다. 어지러웠다. 식은 땀도 났다. 배에서 내려 달라고 애원하고 싶은 심정뿐이었다. 즐거운 경험이 아니었다.Talk about a time when you had motion sickness.One time, I was instant messaging a friend while on a bus. Before long, I had a bad case of motion sickness. I had a. My stomach was turning. To make things even worse, thewas severe. We were on a highway, so I didn’t evengetting off the bus. Another time, I went on a fishing trip with some friends. Out on the open water, the wind picked up. The waves grew fierce. I. I took some medicine, but it. I emptied my stomach. I felt disoriented. I. I was all but begging to get off the boat. It was not a veryI had a throbbing headache. 머리가 지끈지끈 아파.The noise gave her a throbbing headache. 소음 때문에 그녀는 지끈지끈한 두통에 시달렸다.He took some medicine because he had a throbbing headache. 그는 심한 두통 때문에 약을 복용했다.I didn’t have the option of getting off the bus. 버스에서 내릴 수는 없었다.These days, many people have the option of working from home. 요즘은 원한다면 재택 근무를 할 수 있는 사람이 많다.You have the option of staying silent. 원한다면 아무 말도 하지 않아도 된다.I became very seasick. 나는 뱃멀미를 심하게 했다.You won’t become very seasick on a larger boat. 더 큰 배를 타면 심하게 뱃멀미를 하지는 않을 거야.I didn’t become very seasick, but I did get very carsick. 나는 뱃멀미는 심하게 하지 않았지만, 심한 차멀미에 시달렸다.The medicine was too little too late. 약은 너무 늦고 부족한 조치였다.Your apology is too little too late. 사과를 해도 이미 너무 늦었고 부족해.I ate so much that the diet was too little too late. 나는 과식을 해서 다이어트를 해도 뒤늦고 부족한 조치였다.I broke out in a cold sweat. 나는 식은땀이 났다.The nightmare made me break out in a cold sweat. 나는 악몽을 꿔서 식은땀을 흘렸다.This flu will make you break out in a cold sweat. 이번 독감에 걸리면 식은땀이 난다.