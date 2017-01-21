[앵커브리핑] 또 붐빌 그곳…"평소에도 잘 들르든가" (They should’ve visited on an average day)

[앵커브리핑] 또 붐빌 그곳…"평소에도 잘 들르든가"뉴스룸의 앵커브리핑을 시작하겠습니다.This is today’s anchor briefing."암 것도 안 남고 다 타버렸소…"“Nothing’s left. Everything got burnt.”설 대목을 앞둔 점포 대부분이 피해를 입었고 상인들의 마음은 재가 되었습니다.Ahead of the, most stores in Yeosu Market were damaged by fire, ands’ hearts broke.*Lunar New Year: 구정, 음력설 *merchant: 상인우리에게 시장이란 어떤 의미일까요?What special meanings dohave?*market: 시장“식구들의 뺨이 푸석해지고 고기 좀 먹어야 할 것 같은 시기가 오면 아버지는 내 손을 잡고 시장에 가셨다.“When ourlost, and time came that we have to have some meat, my father would take us to the market.*cheek: 뺨 *moisture: 수분엄마는 생선가게에 들렀다. 언제나 양팔에 토시를 하고 고무장화를 신고 있는 아저씨는 얼음이 서걱서걱한 동태부터 내밀었다.”Mother would head to the fish shop, where a man always in hisand.”*rubber boots: 고무장화 *oversleeves: 토시 *hand over: 건내다 *frozen pollack: 동태그곳은 단순히 물건을 사고파는 장소가 아니었습니다.The market wasn’ta place where we bought and sold things.*simply: 단순히삶과 추억을 오롯이 품고 있는 곳. 오가는 이들의 마음이 전해지고 입과 입이 뒤섞여 출렁이는 곳.Warmare kept in markets. There, people speak from heart to heart and burst out in*memory: 추억 *laughter: 웃음그래서 민심을 훔쳐볼 수도 있고, 잘만하면 민심을 훔칠 수도 있는 곳?So it’s easy tothere, or eventhem*take a peak at: ~를 훔쳐보다 *public sentiment: 민심 *take away: 가져가다그래서일까요? 시장은 이제 또다시 붐비게 될 것입니다.Is that why? With thecoming up, markets areagain.*election season: 선거 기간 *expected to be: ~할 것으로 예상되다 *packed with: ~로 가득한 *politician: 정치인이미 한 달 전 대통령은 불에 타 재가 되어버린 그곳을 10분동안 방문했습니다.A month ago, President Park Geun-hye already visited theSeomun Market in Daegu for 10 minutes.*fire-damaged: 화재 손상된하긴, 특정 시기만 되면 시장통 김 나는 어묵을 입에 물고. 봉지에 담은 콩나물 천 원어치를 받아 들던 어색한 정치인들의 손과 표정들.Politicians eat hotand buy sacks ofat markets only during certain times. But they cannot hide theirhands and faces.*fish cake: 어묵 *bean sprouts: 콩나물 *awkward: 어색한그 모습이 외신기자들의 눈에는 참으로 어색했겠지요.This would have seemed more awkward in the eyes of*foreign reporter: 외신기자"선거를 코앞에 두고서만 시장에 가는 정치권. 그들은 유권자를 유아 다루듯 한다"“Politicians visit markets only during election seasons. They treatlike children.”*voter: 유권자사실 관용차로 출퇴근을 하고 고급식당이 일상화되어 있을 그들이 버스요금을 알고. 재래시장을 다닌다는 것은 누가 봐도 보여주기인데…Most politiciansinandvisitrestaurants. We all know they’re taking buses and visiting markets just*commute: 통근하다 *official vehicle: 관용차 *routinely: 일상적으로 *fancy: 고급의 *for show: 보여주기 위한그래도 그것이 먹히니까 그러는 것인지, 누군가는 오랜만에 돌아와서도 처음으로 택한 방법이 바로 그 보여주기였습니다.But they still do it, and maybe it’s because it works. The same goes forBan Ki-moon, who also did this during his first week back in Korea.*former: 과거의 *UN Secretary General: UN 사무총장그러나 익숙지도 않은 무언가를 어떻게든 해보려 애쓰다 오히려 구설에 오르고… 버스비를 암기하고. 기차표를 끊는 방법을 벼락치기로 공부하는 사이, 그들이 정작 놓치고 있는 것은 무엇인가.But his awkwardonly. Heand methods to buy train tickets, butis missing something more important.*attempt: 시도 *provide: 제공하다 *gossip: 소문, 험담 *memorize: 외우다 *bus fare: 버스 요금 *meanwhile: 그 동안에"암 것도 안 남고 다 타버렸소."“Nothing’s left. Everything got burnt.”다 타버리고 잿더미가 되어버린 여수 수산시장. 애통한 상인들의 마음처럼. 정치로 인해 상처 입은 시민의 마음을 보듬는 것.Fire turned the market intoof, and the hearts of the merchants got burnt too. Politicians shouldthe people’s broken hearts.*heap: 더미 *ash: 재 *soothe: 달래다그것은 하루 이틀의 벼락치기 공부로는 불가능한 이야기가 아닐지요.Butattempts could never make this possible.*hurried: 서둘러 하는뜨끈한 온기와 추억과 삶이 비벼지는 곳. 서민의 땀내 가득한 그곳, 시장에 정치인들만은 붐비지 않았으면. 아니면 평소에도 잘 들르든가….Markets are full of warmth and memories. They’re filled withpeople. But I hope they don’t get packed with politicians. They should’ve visited on an average day.*hardworking: 부지런히 일하는오늘(16일)의 앵커브리핑이었습니다.This is all for today’s anchor briefing.January 21st, 2017또 붐빌 그곳…"평소에도 잘 들르든가" (0116)“Markets packed with politicians”Translated & Edited by Shon Ji-hye & Brolley Genster