[앵커브리핑] 또 붐빌 그곳…"평소에도 잘 들르든가" (They should’ve visited on an average day)
Jan 21,2017
뉴스룸의 앵커브리핑을 시작하겠습니다.
"암 것도 안 남고 다 타버렸소…"
“Nothing’s left. Everything got burnt.”
설 대목을 앞둔 점포 대부분이 피해를 입었고 상인들의 마음은 재가 되었습니다.
Ahead of the Lunar New Year
, most stores in Yeosu Market were damaged by fire, and merchant
s’ hearts broke.
*Lunar New Year: 구정, 음력설 *merchant: 상인
우리에게 시장이란 어떤 의미일까요?
What special meanings do markets
have?
*market: 시장
“식구들의 뺨이 푸석해지고 고기 좀 먹어야 할 것 같은 시기가 오면 아버지는 내 손을 잡고 시장에 가셨다.
“When our cheeks
lost moisture
, and time came that we have to have some meat, my father would take us to the market.
*cheek: 뺨 *moisture: 수분
엄마는 생선가게에 들렀다. 언제나 양팔에 토시를 하고 고무장화를 신고 있는 아저씨는 얼음이 서걱서걱한 동태부터 내밀었다.”
Mother would head to the fish shop, where a man always in his rubber boots
and oversleeves handed over
a frozen pollack
.”
*rubber boots: 고무장화 *oversleeves: 토시 *hand over: 건내다 *frozen pollack: 동태
그곳은 단순히 물건을 사고파는 장소가 아니었습니다.
The market wasn’t simply
a place where we bought and sold things.
*simply: 단순히
삶과 추억을 오롯이 품고 있는 곳. 오가는 이들의 마음이 전해지고 입과 입이 뒤섞여 출렁이는 곳.
Warm memories
are kept in markets. There, people speak from heart to heart and burst out in laughter
.
*memory: 추억 *laughter: 웃음
그래서 민심을 훔쳐볼 수도 있고, 잘만하면 민심을 훔칠 수도 있는 곳?
So it’s easy to take a peak at public sentiment
there, or even take
them away
.
*take a peak at: ~를 훔쳐보다 *public sentiment: 민심 *take away: 가져가다
그래서일까요? 시장은 이제 또다시 붐비게 될 것입니다.
Is that why? With the election season
coming up, markets are expected to be packed with politicians
again.
*election season: 선거 기간 *expected to be: ~할 것으로 예상되다 *packed with: ~로 가득한 *politician: 정치인
이미 한 달 전 대통령은 불에 타 재가 되어버린 그곳을 10분동안 방문했습니다.
A month ago, President Park Geun-hye already visited the fire-damaged
Seomun Market in Daegu for 10 minutes.
*fire-damaged: 화재 손상된
하긴, 특정 시기만 되면 시장통 김 나는 어묵을 입에 물고. 봉지에 담은 콩나물 천 원어치를 받아 들던 어색한 정치인들의 손과 표정들.
Politicians eat hot fish cake
and buy sacks of bean sprouts
at markets only during certain times. But they cannot hide their awkward
hands and faces.
*fish cake: 어묵 *bean sprouts: 콩나물 *awkward: 어색한
그 모습이 외신기자들의 눈에는 참으로 어색했겠지요.
This would have seemed more awkward in the eyes of foreign reporters
.
*foreign reporter: 외신기자
"선거를 코앞에 두고서만 시장에 가는 정치권. 그들은 유권자를 유아 다루듯 한다"
“Politicians visit markets only during election seasons. They treat voters
like children.”
*voter: 유권자
사실 관용차로 출퇴근을 하고 고급식당이 일상화되어 있을 그들이 버스요금을 알고. 재래시장을 다닌다는 것은 누가 봐도 보여주기인데…
Most politicians commute
in official vehicles
and routinely
visit fancy
restaurants. We all know they’re taking buses and visiting markets just for show
.
*commute: 통근하다 *official vehicle: 관용차 *routinely: 일상적으로 *fancy: 고급의 *for show: 보여주기 위한
그래도 그것이 먹히니까 그러는 것인지, 누군가는 오랜만에 돌아와서도 처음으로 택한 방법이 바로 그 보여주기였습니다.
But they still do it, and maybe it’s because it works. The same goes for former UN Secretary General
Ban Ki-moon, who also did this during his first week back in Korea.
*former: 과거의 *UN Secretary General: UN 사무총장
그러나 익숙지도 않은 무언가를 어떻게든 해보려 애쓰다 오히려 구설에 오르고… 버스비를 암기하고. 기차표를 끊는 방법을 벼락치기로 공부하는 사이, 그들이 정작 놓치고 있는 것은 무엇인가.
But his awkward attempt
only provided gossip
. He memorized bus fares
and methods to buy train tickets, but meanwhile
is missing something more important.
*attempt: 시도 *provide: 제공하다 *gossip: 소문, 험담 *memorize: 외우다 *bus fare: 버스 요금 *meanwhile: 그 동안에
"암 것도 안 남고 다 타버렸소."
다 타버리고 잿더미가 되어버린 여수 수산시장. 애통한 상인들의 마음처럼. 정치로 인해 상처 입은 시민의 마음을 보듬는 것.
Fire turned the market into heaps
of ashes
, and the hearts of the merchants got burnt too. Politicians should soothe
the people’s broken hearts.
*heap: 더미 *ash: 재 *soothe: 달래다
그것은 하루 이틀의 벼락치기 공부로는 불가능한 이야기가 아닐지요.
But hurried
attempts could never make this possible.
*hurried: 서둘러 하는
뜨끈한 온기와 추억과 삶이 비벼지는 곳. 서민의 땀내 가득한 그곳, 시장에 정치인들만은 붐비지 않았으면. 아니면 평소에도 잘 들르든가….
Markets are full of warmth and memories. They’re filled with hardworking
people. But I hope they don’t get packed with politicians. They should’ve visited on an average day.
*hardworking: 부지런히 일하는
오늘(16일)의 앵커브리핑이었습니다.
January 21st, 2017
“Markets packed with politicians”
Translated & Edited by Shon Ji-hye & Brolley Genster