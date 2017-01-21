Fire destroys most of Yeosu market

Forensic officials in Yeosu, South Jeolla, investigate the cause of a blaze at Gyodong Market on Sunday after 116 stores suffered structural damage. [YONHAP] 일요일 발생한 화재로 점포 116개가 불에 타는 피해를 입은 전남 여수시 교동시장에서 경찰 과학수사대원들이 화재 원인을 조사하고 있다. [연합]

Korea JoongAng DailyMonday, January 16, 2017A fireanfish market in the coastal city of Yeosu in South Jeolla, about 200 miles southwest of Seoul, early Sunday morning in what appears to be an accident caused by, local fire authorities said.*tear through: 할퀴고 지나가다*iconic: 상징적인*stray voltage: 누전일요일 새벽 서울에서 2백 마일 가량 떨어진 해안도시 전남 여수의 상징적인 어시장에 화재가 발생해 많은 점포들이 불에 탔다. 지역 소방당국은 누전에 의해 화재가 발생했을 것으로 보고 있다.Nowere reported, mainly because the fire occurred at 1:55 a.m. after all the merchants hadfor the day, authorities said.*casualty: 사상자, 피해자*wrap up: 종료하다, 마무리하다상인들이 모두 가게 문을 닫은 후인 새벽 1시55분쯤 화재가 발생했기 때문에 피해자는 없었다고 당국은 밝혔다.However, there was severe structural damage. Of the 119 stores on the first floor of Gyodong Market, 116 were entirely or partially destroyed. A store on the second floor was slightly, firefighters in Yeosu said.*structural damage: 건물 피해*blacken: 검게 만들다, 그을리다그러나 건물 피해는 심각했다. 불이 난 교동시장의 1층에 위치한 119개 점포 가운데 116개는 완전히 또는 부분적으로 불이 탔고, 2층에 위치한 점포 한 개는 약간 그을렸다고 여수 소방당국이 말했다.The total amount ofin the 52-year-old market is an estimated 520 million won ($442,520). The blaze was completelyat around 4:25 a.m. Nineteen fire trucks and 213 firefighters were*financial damage: 재정적 손해*douse: (불을)끄다, 적시다*dispatch: 파견하다화재로 52년 된 시장은 5억2천 만원 가량의 재산 피해를 입은 것으로 추정된다. 오전 4시25분쯤 화재는 완전히 진압됐다. 소방차 19대와 소방관 213명이 출동했다.The precise cause of the fire has yet to be. Citing CCTV footagefrom the venue, police said they saw anfrom “somewhere in the middle of the market” and askedofficials to clarify whether it was stray voltage. The National Forensic Service is currentlythe case.*determine: 알아내다, 밝히다*retrieve: 회수하다, 되찾아오다*electric spark: 전기 불꽃*forensic: 범죄 과학 수사의,법의학적인*look into~ :~를 조사하다정확한 화재 원인을 밝히기 위해 아직 수사 중이다. 현장에서 수거한 CCTV 녹화 화면을 검토한 경찰은 “시장 중간 지점 어딘가에서” 전기 불꽃이 나오는 것을 보았고 과학수사팀에 누전에 의한 전기 불꽃인지 확인해줄 것을 요청했다고 말했다. 국립과학수사연구원이 현재 화재 원인을 조사 중이다.Yeosu’s city government set up aon Sunday and vowed to look into compensation measures for the merchants, whose businesses couldas Lunar New Year approaches. The four-day holiday, which starts on Jan. 27, is one of their mostshopping periods.*task force: 대책위원회*take a hit: 타격을 입다*lucrative: 수익성이 좋은, 돈이 잘 벌리는여수시청은 일요일에 대책위원회를 만들었고, 설 대목을 앞두고 장사를 못해 타격을 입을 상인들을 위해 피해 보상안을 마련하겠다고 약속했다. 올해 1월27일부터 시작하는 나흘간의 설 연휴 기간은 시장 상인들에게는 가장 수익성이 좋은 대목이다.번역: 이무영 정치사회부장(lee.mooyoung@joongang.co.kr)