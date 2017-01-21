Park’s economic scorecard

South Korea has had 11 presidents. Their top task has been to uphold national security and improve the public livelihood. In other words, their job was to keep the people well and safe. Each president approached those goals in a characteristic way. The founding president Syngman Rhee laid the groundwork for a capitalist economy and the third president, Park Chung Hee, groomed heavy industries to build an export-driven economy. Chun Doo Hwan paved the way for an economy with per capita incomes of $3,000 exactly 30 years ago.Roh Tae-woo modernized and expanded roads, railways and airport infrastructure to support a growing economy and normalized ties with former communist states. Kim Young-sam advanced the economy by enforcing real-name financial transactions and joined the rich nations club of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. Kim Dae-jung pulled the economy out of a humiliating international bailout crisis and helped the country become an ICT powerhouse. Roh Moo-hyun expanded our economic realm through free trade agreements and sought balanced growth across the economy. Lee Myung-bak tried to defend the economy from the U.S.-triggered financial crisis of 2007-2008.There have been missteps, stumbles and pratfalls along the way. Modernization was achieved along with election irregularities, military dictatorship, financial crises and selfish policies like the four-rivers restoration project. As a result, the economy sometimes expanded in the wrong areas, missed the chance to correct itself and restructure the industrial structure for further advances.It has not been a perfect process but at least the economy did not backtrack. Our per capita gross domestic product has neared $30,000. The people worked hard with faith in their presidents. They placed the same confidence in President Park Geun-hye four years ago. Her work was laid out for her. The economy needed retooling to accommodate fast changes in the industrial environment. The 1987 Constitution required some retooling as well to meet changes in the world economy. Inefficiencies and dysfunction had to be removed to reinvigorate an economy weakening under the burden of the demographic challenges of low birth rate and a rapidly aging society and widening gaps across different classes.But the standard hopes for a new administration were ultimately crushed. Questionable appointments and policies ensued. The president first of all had to make sure the dual administrative capital system worked after vetoing her predecessor’s plan to nullify the plan of creating the new administrative city of Sejong. But she ended up forcing officials to spend more time on the highway between Seoul and Sejong City. There was no central command for economic policy from the beginning.After four years, Park’s economic scorecard is disastrous. Korea’s mainstream exports have been outstripped by Chinese counterparts.The number of unemployed exceeded 1 million last year. Nevertheless, Park was complacent in her Aug. 15 Liberation Day address last year. She claimed Korea’s global rank ascended to 11th in 2015 from 14th in 2013 in terms of national gross output and that the economy was ahead of Japan’s in sovereign credit rating. Her sole achievement would have been the promotion of start-ups.In reality, the Korean economy is in a poorer state than before. Young people compete for contract work or internships because companies are not creating new jobs. Economic growth was stuck in the mid-2 percent range for the third consecutive year. Young people call their country Hell Joseon. Heavy industry — shipbuilding, shipping and steel-making — is crumbling fast. The southern coastal region has become Korea’s Rust Belt. Korea is being threatened by China in car-making and high-tech products like smartphones.Of course, the president did not look on with folded arms. She held trade promotion conferences 10 times and promised to remove regulations to pave the way for new industries. But no progress has been made. Bureaucrats stayed complacent and the legislature was uncooperative. Her decisive fault was a lack of governing capabilities. As the preposterous scandal involving her friend Choi Soon-sil underscored, she had little will or ability to communicate with the public and none at all to inspire them.The cost of Park’s impotence has been dear. The economy has lost steam and companies became sluggish under the weight of outdated regulations. The credibility of Korea Inc. has fallen as well-known corporate names have been implicated in a bribery scandal with the president and her inner circle. Alarming signs are everywhere pointing to a sinking Korean economy. But there is no one at the helm.Without political stability, the Korean economy cannot be saved. We just have to pray for a miracle to help the economy somehow survive through this turmoil.역대 대통령은 11명이다. 이들의 핵심 과업은 두 가지, 안보와 민생이다. 결국 국민이 안심하고 잘 살게 하는 것이다. 대통령들은 좌충우돌하면서도 대체로 옳은 방향으로 나갔다. 이승만은 시장경제의 주춧돌을 놓았고 박정희는 중화학 기반의 수출 진흥으로 기초체력을 다졌다. 전두환은 이를 토대로 꼭 30년 전 1인당 국민소득 3000달러 시대를 열었다.노태우는 커지는 경제 규모에 맞춰 KTX·인천공항·서해안고속도로 같은 산업 인프라를 확충했고 북방외교로 경제영토를 넓혔다. 김영삼은 금융실명제와 경제협력개발기구 가입으로 경제의 선진화를 추구했다. 김대중은 외환위기를 수습한 뒤 정보기술혁명(ICT)에 올라탔다. 노무현은 자유무역협정 확대와 지역 균형발전 정책으로 또 한 단계 끌어올렸다. 이명박은 미국발 금융위기를 수습했다.이 오랜 여정에서 잘못도 많았다. 부정선거와 군사독재, 외환위기가 있었고, 개발연대식 발상의 4대강 사업에 골몰하느라 산업구조 개편의 골든타임을 놓치기도 했다.모든 게 완벽하지는 않았지만 경제는 앞으로 뻗어나갔다. 국민소득은 이제 3만 달러 문턱에 와 있다. 역대 대통령들이 앞장서고 국민이 땀 흘린 덕분이다. 국민은 4년 전 박근혜에게도 큰 기대를 걸었다. 할 일도 정해져 있었다. 산업 환경의 급격한 변화에 맞춰 경제 체제의 혁신이 필요했고 이를 위해선 1987년 체제의 한계를 극복해야 했다. 누적된 적폐를 해소하고 비효율을 걷어내야 했다. 그래야 저출산·고령화에 대처하고 끊어진 계층사다리를 이어 힘 빠진 성장동력을 다시 활성화할 수 있었기 때문이다.하지만 물거품이 됐다. “내 그럴 줄 알았다”는 ‘후견지명(後見之明)’이 아니다. 처음부터 석연찮은 용인술과 효과가 의심되는 정책 결정이 꼬리를 물었다. 국정 운영의 첫단추는 그가 수정안을 거부해 출범하게 된 정부부처의 세종시 체제를 안착시키는 것이었는데, 운영의 묘조차 살리지 못해 정부 시스템은 작동 불능에 빠졌다. 장차관에게 물어보면 “대통령은 보고서를 읽고 정책 지시를 내린다”고 했다. 애초부터 경제 컨트롤타워는 작동 불능상태였던 것이다.그렇게 4년이 흘렀고, 박근혜노믹스는 이제 윤곽을 다 드러냈다. 경제 각 분야는 중국에 덜미를 잡혔고 지난해 실업자는 100만 명을 돌파했다. 취업준비생 62만명을 포함하면 실질 실업률은 더 높아진다. 하지만 박근혜는 지난해 광복절 경축사에서 자화자찬만 했다. 국민총생산 순위가 2013년 세계 14위에서 2015년 11위로 상승했고, 국가 신용등급이 일본을 앞지렀다면서….그나마 노무현-이명박 정부의 벤처암흑기를 해소해 창업생태계가 어느 정도 복원된 정도가 성과라고 할 수 있을까.하지만 과연 한국 경제의 실상은 어떤가. 비정규직은 물론 인턴 한 명 모집에도 수십 명이 몰려드는 청년 취업난은 국가와 기업의 일차리 창출 능력 상실을 의미한다. 재작년부터 올해까지 3년 연속 2%대 저성장 터널에 갇혀 있다. 헬조선이란 자조를 부정할 수 없을 만큼 성장동력이 꺼져가고 있다는 신호들이다. 주력업종인 조선·해운·철강 분야의 체력이 고갈되면서 한국의 해안 지역은 줄줄이 러스트 벨트로 바뀌고 있다. 자동차와 스마트폰도 중국에 쫓기는 처지다.대통령이 팔짱만 끼고 있었다는 것은 아니다. 그간 무역투자진흥회의를 10차례 열어 신산업 활성화의 관건인 규제 혁파에 나섰다. 하지만 허탕만 쳤다. 공무원의 복지부동을 깨지 못했고 국회의 발목 잡기를 넘어서지 못했다. 결정적인 원인은 박근혜의 국정운영 능력 부족이었다. 최순실 국정농단 사태로 드러났듯 소통과 설득의 리더십이 없었다.박근혜의 실패가 남긴 대가는 가혹하다. 국가 경제가 성장동력을 잃고, 경제의 기둥인 기업이 규제의 덫에 갇혀 변화에 대응하는 골든타임을 놓치게 만들었다. 게다가 정경유착 의혹이 불거져 검찰 수사에 난도질 당하면서 기업의 신뢰는 바닥에 떨어졌다.실업률을 비롯해 한국호가 기울고 있다는 경고음이 사방에서 울려퍼지고 있지만 속수무책이다. 문제는 정치 안정 없이는 상처 받은 한국 경제의 회복은 백약이 무효라는 점이다. 어떻게 해서든 이 혼란이 하루 빨리 끝나는 기적이 일어나기만 빌 뿐이다.