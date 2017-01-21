Red Velvet to release new single next month

Girl group Red Velvet plans to release a new single next month.The group’s agency SM Entertainment confirmed on Friday that the group is currently in the final stages of preparation for their new release. The group will start the round of promotions for their single next week while the comeback will take place in February.The girl group recently released their latest record “Russian Roulette” last September, which made headlines due to the unique music video of its lead single of the same name. As of Friday, the music video reached nearly 50 million views on YouTube.The girl group debuted in 2014 with their first single, “Happiness.” Its members have recently been focusing on their solo careers. Joy was cast in the lead role in her first acting gig in the upcoming tvN drama, “The Liar and His Lover,” while her bandmate Wendy has been working on her music, featuring on Ricky Martin’s recent single “Vente Pa ‘Ca.”The group was also one of twelve artists to win the runner-up award at the recent Seoul Music Awards that took place on Friday.By Chung Jin-hong