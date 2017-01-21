On Ju-wan and Cho Bo-ah call it quits

Despite a recent string of positive celebrity love news, actors On Ju-wan and Cho Bo-ah broke off their relationship of two years. The news was confirmed by On’s agency SidusHQ on Friday, who said they had no further details due to privacy.The two stars publicly revealed their relationship in March 2015. They met while filming for the 2014 tvN drama “The Idle Mermaid.” The actor made his debut in the 2014 film “Flying Boys.” He recently starred in the SBS drama “Beautiful Gong Shim,” while also venturing into musicals with his first production “Newsies” last year.In an interview, he cited his reason to become a musical actor due to his then-girlfriend Cho.Cho made her debut with a small role on JTBC sitcom “I Live in Cheongdam-dong” in 2011, and later starred in the leading female role of tvN drama “Shut Up Flower Boy Band” the following year. She recently starred in last year’s KBS2 drama “Man Living in My House.”By Chung Jin-hong