Jang Nara assumes role of single mother

Actress Jang Nara is taking on the role of a single mom with an unexpected twist in her newest television drama, “Housewife Detective.”The singer-turned-actress is playing the role of Myeong Yu-jin, a single mom who earns a living as a detective’s assistant in order to raise her only son. Although she has no special talents to help her in her career, she uses her experience as a mother to help solve confusing cases. The actress has been keeping busy with her acting career and recently starred in last year’s MBC drama “One More Happy Ending.”Her agency Lawon Munhwa said, “The actress chose the role since it allowed her to portray a different type of character. She is currently researching her role before heading into filming late January.”Starring alongside Jang is idol star Chansung from boy band 2PM in his latest acting role. He is playing the role of the detective Han Hui-jun. Together, they hope to solve the mystery behind the murder of Myeong Yu-jin’s husband. The idol singer made his acting debut in 2013’s popular MBC drama “7th Grade Civil Servant.” His latest role was on last year’s JTBC drama “Ms. Temper & Nam Jung-Gi.”By Chung Jin-hong