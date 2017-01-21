How to make sure yours is a capital New Year

From left: The Bukcheon Lion Dance Drama is being performed at the restaurant Samcheonggak as one of its special performances before serving a traditional Korean meal to its visitors. A family gugak show about the legendary flute, Manpasikjeok, is being held at the National Gugak center in celebration of the New Year. Everland’s mascots, Lenny and Lara, come out to join in on the New Year’s fun to deliver precious moments to families and friends. One hundred lucky foreign residents in Korea can get a chance to receive lessons on how to make tteokguk, the go-to dish for the Lunar New Year. [SEJONG CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS, NATIONAL GUGAK CENTER, EVERLAND, KOREAN FOOD FOUNDATION]

Next weekend marks the arrival of Seollal, the Lunar New Year, and with it comes a number of fun activities to enjoy with loved ones.Despite the recent trend, in which travelling overseas is becoming much more common among students and workers, a weekend in the city may just be an ideal stress-freeing alternative to the hustle and bustle associated with packed airports during this time of year.Museums and cultural centers alike are offering new twists on traditional festivities for the year of the rooster, which is a welcome sign for Koreans who are straying away from home in search of alternative methods of entertainment.Here are a few of the best activities to get into the festive mood in the comfort of the capital.Museum-goers are in for a treat as the National Folk Museum is holding the four-day event, “The Rooster, Welcoming the New Dawn,” in addition to their rooster exhibition.From Jan. 27 to 30, the museum is celebrating not only the Lunar New Year, but also the coming winter Olympics to be held next year in Pyeongchang, Gangwon.Families will be able to enjoy traditional outdoor activities such as yutnori and kite-flying, while also enjoying delicacies native to Gangwon.Planned events for children, parents and tourists are up for offer such as exhibitions, food tasting and even photo opportunities with the mascot of the upcoming Olympics.Additionally, unique performances will be held on each day of the event, such as nongak, a traditional style of Korean dancing performed by farmers, a Gangwon native cultural performance, and talchum, a masked dance drama.Those born on the year of the rooster are in for a special surprise as the museum is handing out goodie bags on a first-come first-served basis.The museum is located in Gyeongbok Palace on Jongno District, central Seoul.Activities range from free entry to 6,000 won ($5.13). For more information, visit www.nfm.go.kr or call 02-3704-3114.Similarly, the National Museum of Korea is having its own celebration in collaboration with twelve other national museums all across the country.The museum, located in Seoul, is providing a show of namsadang nori, a traditional folk display by male performers that involves acrobatics, singing and dancing all while dressed in colorful attire. The performance is being held for one day on Jan. 28 at 3 p.m.The national museums located in each major city are holding their own unique festivities from Jan. 27 to 30. For more information, visit www.museum.go.kr.The National Gugak Center is celebrating the New Year by holding a family gugak show called “Manmanpapa Yongpiri.”This special show is being held in collaboration with Song In-hyeon, the director best known for his work on children’s productions, most notably “A Hen into the Wild,” which was adapted into an animated film in 2011.The show is an adaptation of the folktale Manpasikjeok, about a legendary flute with magical powers from the Shilla dynasty.Audiences of all ages can join the protagonists Nanul and Yami in a musical adventure in search of the magical flute in order to free their land from the clutches of pirates.The center is offering some very juicy discounts, as well. From Jan. 27 to 29, visitors wearing hanbok, traditional Korean clothing, can enter for free, while seats will be 30 percent off during these three days.Additionally, those born in the year of the rooster will receive another 50 percent off. Tickets range from 20,000 to 30,000 won. Visit www.gugak.go.kr or call 02-580-3300 for more information.Samcheonggak, the luxury Korean restaurant operated by Sejong Center for the Performing Arts, is welcoming the New Year with “Jinchan.” According to the center, they hope to get rid of everything malicious and bring in some good fortune by holding a grand celebration at their Ilhwadang, which is a 422 square-meter (4,542 square-foot) facility with a large front yard on Jan. 28 to 29.The restaurant described Jinchan as meaning foods that are both rare and delicious, which is why they named their New Year’s event as such. A variety of performances, from the traditional Bukcheon Lion Dance Drama to the even more traditional yeonhui performance, are planned for the night.Afterward, the restaurant is serving a special traditional Korean meal. For reservations, visit www.samcheonggak.or.kr or call 02-765-3700.If there’s one food most associated with the Lunar New Year, it would have to be tteokguk, the traditional rice cake soup. Millions of homes enjoy this dish at this time of the year, and the Korean Food Foundation is offering cooking lessons for people who come from overseas and live in Korea.Based on a first-come first-served basis, 100 students will be taught how to make the dish at the Korea Cuisine Cultural Center in Jung District, central Seoul, from Jan. 27 to 28 from 12 to 2 p.m. Each attendee will also receive a special gift bag.To get an opportunity to receive a lesson from some of the best Korean chefs in the business, call 02-6053-7177. Seventy of the 100 reservations will be taken by phone, while the remaining must arrive in person. The cost of attendance is 10,000 won.The Everland theme park is also joining the New Year fun. From Jan. 27 to 30, the park is holding their special Lunar New Year celebration by filling their carnival square with folk activities that families can join in on, including kite flying, hopscotch and other games. Additionally, there will be a special webtoon exhibition by the famous artist Yangchiki.These pieces were personally drawn by the artist in collaboration with Facebook users to deliver a fun and relatable exhibition.Visitors going to Everland for the celebration will also be able to enjoy the theme park’s light show, “Romantic Illumination,” as well as visit the sledding area, snow safari and multimedia fireworks show, allowing families to enjoy a fun-filled day that is sure to be remembered.Everland is located in Yongin, Gyeonggi. Visitors wishing to try their luck can post a comment on their official Facebook page until Sunday for a chance to win a gift package that includes free tickets, Korean beef, drinks and more. 