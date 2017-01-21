A half-step forward (국문)

At a National Assembly hearing, Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se took a half-step forward regarding the “comfort woman” statue in front of the Japanese consulate in Busan.
The existing official position of Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs was ambiguous. It said the issue needs to be considered with respect to the comity of nations and practice related to the protection of foreign legations. But here, Yun said, “The general position of the international community is that installation of a statue in front of a foreign mission is not desirable.”
Japan immediately welcomed Yun’s remark. Kyodo News Agency reported, “He showed understanding of Japan’s position demanding removal of the statue.” The Mainichi Shimbun joined the chorus, saying, “Japanese Ambassador to Korea Yasumasa Nagamine, who was called back temporarily, is to return this week.” Japan interpreted Yoon’s wording to its advantage as an exit strategy.
Just as Yun said, most countries are against the installation of a structure in front of a diplomatic mission. Korea would find it uncomfortable if a similar structure were installed in front of the Korean mission in Vietnam.
Nevertheless, there are reasons for the public’s outrage over Yun’s remarks. What matters is not what he said but the timing and Japan’s attitude. Japan has been demanding removal of all comfort woman statues and memorials around the world, not just the one in Busan. In 2012, the Japanese consul general in New York and legislators flocked to the city hall of Palisades Park in New Jersey to demand removal of the comfort woman memorial there. Japan’s demands are not for the safety of its diplomatic mission but for denial of history. Yun’s remark deserves criticism because he did not address Japan’s intention. The remark was also made when Japan called back its ambassador and threatened to stop currency swap.
Nevertheless, Yun’s remark means Korea has kept its promise from the 2015 agreement to “make efforts for proper resolution of the statue issue.” Now, if Japan’s actions and words deviate from the essence of the agreement — Japan’s sincere acknowledgement of responsibility and apology — Seoul should firmly press Tokyo to uphold the agreement. When Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the plan to send a letter of apology to the victims was “out of the question,” the Korean Foreign Ministry only reiterated that it wants to refrain from specifically discussing it. Such an attitude is hard to understand, even now.
Former Foreign Minister Song Min-soon said in a television program on Jan. 15, “Seoul must demand Japan continue showing acts of apology and repentance so that the Korean government can persuade groups involved and create a reconciliatory mood.” Yun needs to listen to Song’s advice when he takes the remaining half-step on the issue.
JoongAng Ilbo, Jan. 16, Page 29
*The author is a political news reporter at the JoongAng Ilbo.
YOO JEE-HYE
윤병세 외교부 장관이 13일 국회 외교통일위원회에서 부산 일본 총영사관 앞 소녀상에 대해 '반발짝' 더 나아갔다.
기존 외교부 공식 입장은 “외교공관 보호와 관련된 국제예양(禮讓) 및 관행이라는 측면에서도 생각해볼 필요가 있다”는 모호한 것이었으나, 윤 장관은 “외교공관 앞 조형물 설치는 바람직하지 않다는 게 국제사회의 일반적 입장”이라고 밝혔다.
당장 일본은 반색했다. “소녀상 철거를 요구하는 일본 측 주장에 이해를 보인 것”(교도통신)이라거나 “일시귀국한 나가미네 야스마사(長嶺安政) 주한 일본 대사가 이번주 귀임할 방침”(마이니치 신문) 같은 보도가 잇따랐다. 윤 장관의 발언을 유리한 대로 해석하며 출구전략에 활용하려는 것 같다.
윤 장관의 발언대로 국제 관례상 대다수 국가가 외교공관 앞 조형물 설치에 부정적인 입장임은 부인하기 어렵다. 역지사지해서 베트남의 한국공관 앞에 비슷한 조형물이 설치된다면 한국 입장에서도 껄끄러울 수밖에 없을 것이다.
그럼에도 윤 장관의 발언에 비판적 여론이 조성되는 데는 이유가 있다. 윤 장관의 발언 자체보다 타이밍과 그동안 일본이 보여온 태도 때문이다.
일본은 지금까지 공관 앞 뿐 아니라 전세계 모든 위안부 소녀상과 기림비에 ‘태클’을 걸어왔다. 2012년에는 미국 뉴저지주 팰리세이즈시 시내에 있는 위안부 기림비 철거를 위해 일본 뉴욕총영사에 이어 중의원들까지 시청에 몰려갔다. 일본이 부각해온 명분인 ‘공관의 안녕’ 차원의 문제가 아니라, 과거사를 부정하는 행위로 볼 수밖에 없는 대목이었다. 윤 장관의 발언은 그런 부분에 대한 지적이 없는데다, 일본이 대사본국소환과 통화스와프 중단 조치 등의 공세를 펴는 와중에 나온 것이었다.
어쨌든 윤 장관의 발언으로 한국은 “(소녀상 문제와 관련) 적절히 해결하도록 노력한다”는 2015년 12·28 합의상 약속을 지킨 것으로 볼 수 있다. 이제 일본이 책임 인정과 사죄라는 합의의 본질에 어긋나는 언행을 한다면 “일본도 합의를 지키라”고 단호히 대응해야 한다. 지난해 10월 아베 신조(安倍晋三) 일본 총리가 피해자들에게 사죄편지를 보내는 방안에 대해 “털끝 만큼도 생각하지 않고 있다”고 했을 때 “구체적 언급을 자제하고자 한다”는 말만 반복했던 외교부의 반응은 지금 다시 생각해도 이해하기 어렵다.
송민순 전 외교통상부 장관은 15일 한 방송 프로그램에서 “일본을 향해 ‘일본이 사과와 반성의 행동을 계속해야 한국 정부도 관련 단체를 설득하고 분위기를 만들 것 아니냐’고 요구해야 한다”고 말했다. 윤 장관이 소녀상 문제에 나머지 반걸음을 더 옮길 때 귀담아 들어야할 충고다.
유지혜 기자