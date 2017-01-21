Reduce our currency risks (국문)
트럼프발 환율 먹구름…외환 방파제 이상 없나
Jan 21,2017
The foreign exchange market has been rocking amid escalated uncertainties after the triumph of Donald J. Trump in the U.S. presidential election. The indication of a faster-than-expected pace in hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve after raising the benchmark interest rate in December, worsening conflict between Beijing and incoming administration of Washington and a chain of controversial remarks from president-elect Trump have added to the volatility.
The U.S. dollar gained 10.9 won, nearly 1 percent, to close at 1,177.6 won on Thursday after Fed chairwoman Janet Yellen said she expected rates to be hiked “a few times a year” until they reach close to 3 percent by the end of 2019. The dollar had bounced back from a correction in December amid doubts about Trump’s economic agenda.
The foreign exchange market is expected to stay volatile due to mixed messages and signs from the United States. The solid economic data points to higher interest rates. But Trump would prefer a weaker currency to buttress his agenda of increased jobs and improvement in trade balance. Washington could attempt to transfer the cost from higher interest rates and currency to countries like China that rake in handsome trade surpluses, aggravating uncertainties and conflict on the external front.
Korea fortunately has stacked away enough currency reserves that it maintains a fundamental resilience. Its foreign exchange reserves are a sizable $370 billion and sovereign debt rating is at sterling level. Although benefiting from depressed imports, Korea has been pulling in a hefty trade surplus. Thanks to that, the government recently was able to issue foreign exchange stabilization bonds at the cheapest rate.
But there is no time for complacency, given the unprecedented international financial climate. The steep fall in the won could bolster exports, but also trigger inflation and scare off foreign investors. Korea also could be victimized in the currency war between the United States and China. Washington could bundle up Seoul in the group of currency manipulating states targeting Beijing. China also could end a currency swap arrangement with Korea because of the planned deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad).
Meanwhile, Japan has walked away from negotiations to renew a currency swap agreement over conflict about statues symbolizing wartime victims of sexual slavery. The government must come up with measures to strengthen its fortress against currency risks.
JoongAng Ilbo, Jan. 20, Page 30
외환시장이 연일 급등락을 반복하고 있다. 트럼프의 미국 대통령 당선 이후 국제 외환시장의 불확실성이 한층 커진 탓이다. 미국 금리 인상 속도가 빨라지는 가운데 미·중 통화전쟁 가능성, 트럼프의 돌발 발언 같은 변수까지 가세하고 있다. 어제 서울외환시장에서 달러 당 원화가치는 10.9원 하락했다. 재닛 옐런 연방준비제도(Fed) 의장은 18일(현지시간) "2019년까지 해마다 금리를 수차례 올릴 것으로 예상한다"고 밝혔다. 전날엔 트럼프가 "달러화 강세가 과도하다"고 우려했고, 원화가치는 최근 한달여만에 최고를 기록했다.
미국 내 엇박자에서 비롯된 이런 혼선은 당분간 지속될 것이다. 고용·소비 같은 경제지표 호조는 미국 금리인상을 강하게 압박하고 있다. 하지만 국내 일자리 창출과 무역수지 개선을 내세운 트럼프 행정부는 금리 인상에 따른 강달러를 반기지 않는다. 자국 금리 인상의 부담을 중국 같은 대미 무역 흑자국에 전가하면서 국제 금융시장의 불안과 갈등이 증폭될 가능성이 크다.
다행히 한국의 기초체력은 아직 탄탄하다. 3700억 달러에 달하는 외환보유액과 사상 최고인 국가신용등급 등이 든든한 방파제가 되고 있다. 불황형이긴 하지만 무역흑자도 꾸준하다. 이 덕에 며칠전 사상 최저금리로 외평채를 발행하는 데 성공했다. 하지만 유례 없는 불확실성에 빠져 있는 국제 금융환경을 보면 이 정도로 안심할 수 있을지 의문이다. 이미 원화가치 하락의 경우 예전처럼 수출을 증가시키는 긍정적 효과보다 물가상승과 외국인 투자 유출 등 부작용을 걱정하는 목소리가 커지고 있다. 게다가 미국과 중국 사이에서 한국이 희생양이 될 수 있다는 우려가 나온다. 미국이 중국을 압박하기 위해 한국을 '환율조작국'으로 지정하는 카드를 쓸 가능성, 중국이 '사드 배치'를 이유로 오는 10월 끝나는 양국간 통화스와프를 중단할 가능성이 점쳐지고 있다. 일본과의 통화스와프 재개 협상도 '소녀상 갈등'으로 중단돼 있다. 외환 방파제를 더 높고 튼튼하게 쌓기 위한 정부의 깊은 고민이 필요하다.