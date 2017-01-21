The age of uncertainty (국문)

President-elect Donald Trump has been sworn in as the 45th president of the United States. His administration heralds uncertainties down the road, as seen in his rough rhetoric and habitual resorting to politics through Twitter. Trump attempts to shatter established political narratives this way.
The maverick leader is encouraged by U.S. citizens’ deepening anger toward the establishment, resistance against the polarization of wealth and anti-immigration sentiment. His victory indicates a seismic shift in the existing international order because he doubts if America’s role as the world leader really benefits his country.
Yet consistency can be found in the way he speaks and behaves. All the commitments he made during the campaign are focused on making America great again. That means he will push forward foreign policy based on power rather than blindly sticking to the long-cherished principle of seeking U.S. interests.
A good example is his China-bashing. Trump perceives China as a dangerous country that garners a huge trade surplus and poses a threat to U.S. hegemony in Asia. That’s why he tries to defeat China economically, diplomatically and militarily. Trump’s move to improve relations with Russia would help America better cope with China’s dramatic rise.
A looming Sino-U.S. conflict poses a threat to us. South Korea will be increasingly pressured to choose between Washington and Beijing whenever friction occurs between the two. That presents a dilemma over how to reconcile our plan to deploy the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) anti-missile system and China’s cooperation in implementing sanctions against North Korea. We also have to tackle challenges from the currency war between China and the U.S. and other disputes.
Our relations with the U.S. will face a challenge as Trump will most likely call for us to assume a bigger share in the cost of U.S. forces here and a renegotiation of the Korea-U.S. Free Trade Agreement. Fortunately, Trump maintains a strong position on North Korea’s nuclear weapons, though he is also willing to talk with Pyongyang.
But we must understand that Trump bases his policy direction on practical interests. The tycoon-turned-president even made it clear that he is willing to shake the one-China policy. Under his presidency, practical interests will loom large in international relations. We must strike a balance between our national interests and the United States’s.
‘미국을 다시 위대하게’ 외치는 트럼프
국익을 잣대로 힘의 외교 구사 전망
손익 교환하는 실리 외교로 대처해야
도널드 트럼프가 제45대 미국 대통령으로 취임했다. 어디로 튈지 모르는 럭비공 같은 인물이란 말처럼 그의 시대를 상징하는 키워드는 ‘불확실성’이다. 미국 지도자에게선 찾아보기 힘든 거친 언사, 140자 트위터 정치 등 그는 기성 정치 문법을 마구 부순다. 미국 내 기존 질서에 대한 분노, 양극화에 대한 반발, 반(反)이민 정서가 그의 돌출 행동에 힘을 실어주고 있다. 그의 등장은 2차 세계대전 이후 형성된 국제 질서에 지각 변동을 야기할 것이란 관측을 낳는다. 그 스스로 “미국이 국제사회 리더 역할을 하는 게 미국에 도움이 되는가”라는 질문을 던지고 있기 때문이다.
그러나 예측 불가의 트럼프 시대라지만 이제까지 그가 보여준 말과 행동에서 일정한 경향성을 찾을 수 있다. 그의 일거수일투족이 선거 구호로 내세운 ‘미국을 다시 위대하게(Make America Great Again)’에 맞춰져 있다는 점이다. 이를 볼 때 트럼프는 ‘미국의 국익’이란 잣대 하나로 기존 국제 질서의 원칙에 얽매이지 않고 ‘미국 우선주의(America First)’의 강한 힘의 외교를 추진할 전망이다. 대표적인 게 중국 때리기다. 그에게 중국은 미국의 일자리를 빼앗고 미국과의 무역에서 엄청난 흑자를 내며 또 아시아에서 미국의 패권에 도전하는 위험한 존재다. 미국의 영광을 되찾기 위해선 경제적으로나 외교·안보적으로 중국부터 눌러야 한다. 이는 중국의 굴기(崛起)에 대처하기 위해 오랜 라이벌이던 러시아와의 관계를 파격적으로 개선하는 한 중요한 이유다.
이처럼 예고된 미·중 갈등은 우리에게 큰 위협이다. 안보는 미국에, 경제는 중국에 의존하며 한·미 동맹과 한·중 동반자관계의 조화를 꾀해온 우리로선 미·중 모두로부터 양자택일의 압력을 강요 받을 공산이 한층 더 커졌기 때문이다. 당장 북핵 해법과 관련해 사드(고고도미사일방어·THAAD) 배치와 중국의 대북 제재 협조란 두 마리 토끼를 어떻게 한꺼번에 잡느냐가 숙제다. 또 미·중 환율 전쟁과 통상 마찰의 유탄을 어떻게 피해갈 것인가도 걱정거리다.
한·미 관계도 새로운 도전에 직면해 있다. 트럼프가 주한미군 방위비 분담금 인상을 요구하거나 한·미 자유무역협정 재협상을 거론할 수 있다. 한 가지 위안인 것은 그가 북핵 억제에 대해선 단호한 입장이면서도 북한과의 대화 채널을 닫은 건 아니라는 점이다. 이처럼 트럼프 정권의 출범은 국제 질서와 한·미 관계 모두에 리셋(reset)을 요구하고 있다.
우리로선 어디서부터 해법을 찾아야 할 것인가. 트럼프의 국가 운영 기준이 실리에 기초하고 있다는 점을 주목할 필요가 있다. 그는 중국이 미국에 도움이 되도록 하기 위해선 ‘하나의 중국’ 원칙마저 흔들 용의가 있다는 점을 분명히 했다. 이념이나 원칙에 얽매이지 않고 오직 득실을 따져 움직이겠다는 포석이다. 실리엔 실리로 맞서야 한다. 무엇이 우리에게 이익이 되는지, 또 미국에게도 도움이 되는지를 사안별로 냉철히 따지고 계산해 손익을 교환하는 실리 외교로 대처하는 지혜가 필요하다.