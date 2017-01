Starbucks Coffee Korea CEO Lee Seock-koo, center, and 100 branch managers visit Gyeongju on Thursday to support the city’s recovery efforts after a series of earthquakes last year. The team delivered 50 million won ($43,000) generated from sales of its Gyeongju-themed tumbler collection launched last year. The money will help restore numerous cultural assets that were damaged by the quakes. [STARBUCKS KOREA]