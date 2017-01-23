NEW ARRIVALS

AUTHOR : W. Bruce CameronPUBLISHER : Forge BooksPRICE($): 9.99GENRE : Literature & Fiction“A Dog’s Purpose”, which spent a year on the New York Times Best Seller list, is heading to the big screen! Based on the beloved bestselling novel by W. Bruce Cameron, “A Dog’s Purpose”, from director Lasse Hallstrom (“The Cider House Rules”, “Dear John”, “The 100-Foot Journey”), shares the soulful and surprising story of one devoted dog (voiced by Josh Gad) who finds the meaning of his own existence through the lives of the humans he teaches to laugh and love. The family film told from the dog’s perspective also stars Britt Robertson, KJ Apa, John Ortiz, Peggy Lipton, Juliet Rylance, Luke Kirby, Pooch Hall and Dennis Quaid.Heartwarming, insightful, and often laugh-out-loud funny, “A Dog’s Purpose” is not only the emotional and hilarious story of a dog’s many lives, but also a dog’s-eye commentary on human relationships and the unbreakable bonds between man and man’s best friend.This moving and beautifully crafted story teaches us that love never dies, that our true friends are always with us, and that every creature on earth is born with a purpose.Bailey’s story continues in “A Dog’s Journey”, the charming New York Times and USA Today bestselling direct sequel to “A Dog’s Purpose”.AUTHOR : Penguin UKPUBLISHER: Penguin UKPRICE($): 35GENRE : Arts & PhotographyWhat if, in a world where millions of us can capture and share our lives instantly with one another, there was a place to bring the best of these images together? Now there is. “Life on Instagram” is the first and only annual of its kind. Celebrating everyday moments of beauty, joy and imagination and uniting countless people from all over the globe, this book shows us who we are and how we live.AUTHOR : Tatiana de RosnayPUBLISHER : St. MartinPRICE($) : 9.99GENRE : Literature & Fiction“Sarah’s Key” is the bestselling novel that has touched millions of readers across the globe.Paris, France, July 1942: Sarah, a ten-year-old girl, is taken with her parents by the French police as they go door to door arresting Jewish families in the middle of the night. Desperate to protect her younger brother, Sarah locks him in a bedroom cupboard, their secret hiding place, and promises to come back for him as soon as they are released.Sixty Years Later: Julia Jarmond, an American journalist, is working on an investigation into the Paris roundup during World War II and the Holocaust. In her research, she stumbles onto a trail of secrets that link her to Sarah.AUTHOR : Fredrik BackmanPUBLISHER : SceptrePRICE($) : 9.85GENRE : Literary FictionThe number 1 European bestseller by the author of New York Times bestseller and international phenomenon “A Man Called Ove,” “Britt-Marie was Here” is a funny, poignant and uplifting tale of love, community, and second chances.For as long as anyone can remember, Britt-Marie has been an acquired taste. It’s not that she’s judgemental, or fussy, or difficult - she just expects things to be done in a certain way. A cutlery drawer should be arranged in the right order, for example (forks, knives, then spoons).But behind the passive-aggressive, socially awkward, absurdly pedantic busybody is a woman who has more imagination, bigger dreams and a warmer heart than anyone around her realizes.So when Britt-Marie finds herself unemployed, separated from her husband of 20 years, left to fend for herself in the miserable provincial backwater that is Borg - of which the kindest thing one can say is that it has a road going through it - and somehow tasked with running the local football team, she is a little unprepared. But she will learn that life may have more to offer, and love might be found in the most unexpected of places.