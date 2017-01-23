Dior Homme debuts dark collection in Paris

Music maestro Boy George got political at Paris Fashion Week as Dior Homme went to the dark side, creating a hard, brooding fall-winter collection.Paris Jackson, the daughter of pop icon Michael Jackson, vied for attention with music legend Bono, who dominated the front row in his customary shades next to LVMH fashion tycoon Bernard Arnault, owner of the fashion house.But it was Boy George that did all the talking. The former “Culture Club” front man got political, defending new U.S. first lady Melania Trump against negative press about her former modelling career.“You know what - as somebody who has a past - I think it’s really wrong and mean-spirited of women to be so abusive,” Boy George told The Associated Press from beneath an exuberant embellished hat. The fashion icon added that, in the Herve Pierre-designed inauguration gown, Melania Trump “looked amazing.”The singer, who is gay, said people should “remain positive” about the next four years in the United States. Still, he lamented - with a hint of humor - that President Donald Trump didn’t mention the LGBT community in his inauguration speech.Designer Kris Van Assche went against the grain of Dior codes with resounding success, producing a hard-edged fall-winter menswear display that explored the darker side of fashion.The decor of metal scaffolding, sinister booming music and interlocking planks of raw wood that served as a catwalk set the unusual mood. This was a stomping celebration of hardcore rave, rebellion and the street. AP