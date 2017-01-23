Civilian control over the military (국문)

“War is too serious a matter to leave to soldiers,” said former French Prime Minister Georges Clemenceau. As the prime minister and war minister during World War I, he believed in civilian control over the military.
Currently, incumbent defense ministers of 15 countries, including Japan, Germany, Australia, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway and Spain are civilian women. They only oversee military administration and appointment, not operational control. The defense minister does not wear military uniform as a sign of civilian control. Japanese defense minister Tomomi Inada is a four-time Lower House member. Having served as a minister of regulatory reform, she is a reform expert.
The military command is a key ruling power based on democratic legitimacy. It is the authority to establish principal strategy of defense and security and plan organization, model, function, size, budget and equipment of the military to carry out the strategy. It is beyond the role of a soldier.
The soldiers’ role is limited to establishing specific operational tactic, training and using the equipment. It is the military order that the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff exercise following the order of the commander-in-chief. Civilian control of military is the core principle of a liberal democratic state.
On April 20, 2016, Chinese President Xi Jinping wore a camouflage uniform and combat boots when visiting the Joint Operations Command Center directly under the Central Military Committee. Xi has been given the title, “Commander-in-chief of Joint Operations Command Center.” It was a ceremony showing Xi’s control over both military administration and military command.
In 1927, Mao Zedong said, “Political power grows out of the barrel of a gun.” In 1938, he set the iron rule, “Our principle is that the Party commands the gun, and the gun must never be allowed to command the Party.” But the barrel of the gun continued to threaten the party.
For the past four years and two months, Xi’s rule was a process of gaining control of the military. He did not stop at organizational reform.
He is working on a reform of the rank system to trim down the upper brass, a core part of reducing its forces by 300,000 troops.
Chinese media reported a possible reorganization of the Central Military Committee at the 19th party convention scheduled this fall. It is a landmark plan of adding the Premier and newly installed general secretary of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of China as Vice Chairman of the Central Military Committee (By reviving the party chairmanship, Xi would hold a higher position.)
From the 1+4 system, he wants to have three civilians and two soldiers to exercise military control. If realized, it will be a mighty civilian control.
The reasoning is simple. The military is a specialized group, and only emphasizing the specialty would make it an armed organization that loses a war.
How about Korea? The defense minister’s position has been monopolized by the Army, and the security policy command center has been dominated by the soldiers.
Since the Defense Acquisition Program Administration was installed with a civilian head, there has not been a major defense-related corruption scandal.
The first step towards proper security and defense should be the appointment of a civilian defense minister.
JoongAng Ilbo, Jan. 21, Page 26
*The author is the Beijing correspondent of the JoongAng Ilbo.
SHIN KYUNG-JIN
“전쟁은 군인에게 맡겨두기엔 너무 중요하다.”
조르주 클레망소 프랑스 전 총리의 말이다. 그는 제1차 세계대전 당시 총리 겸 전쟁장관으로 군에 대한 문민통제를 신봉했다.
일본·독일·호주·이탈리아·네덜란드·노르웨이·스페인 등 15개 국의 현직 국방장관은 민간 여성이다. 작전권인 군령(軍令)이 아닌 인사권인 군정(軍政)만 지휘한다. 국방장관은 군복 아닌 사복을 입는다. 문민통제의 상징이다. 일본의 현 방위상은 이나다 도모미(稻田朋美·58) 4선 중의원이다. 규제개혁 담당 장관을 역임한 대못 뽑기 전문가다.
군 통수권은 민주적 정통성에 기초해야 하는 핵심 통치 권력이다. 국방과 안보의 기조가 되는 전략을 세우고 이를 달성하기 위한 군의 구성·형태·기능·규모·예산·장비를 정하는 권한이다. 군인의 역할을 넘어선다.
군인은 이를 구체화한 작전을 수립하고 훈련하며 장비를 운용하는 데 역할이 한정된다. 통수권자의 명령에 의거 합동참모본부 의장이 행사하는 군령에 국한된다. 문민통제는 자유민주 국가의 핵심 원칙이다.
지난해 4월20일 시진핑(習近平·64) 중국 국가주석이 위장 군복에 각반을 차고 군화를 신었다. 중앙군사위 직속 연합작전지휘센터 시찰을 위해서다. CC-TV는 메인뉴스로 보도했다. 직함도 추가됐다. ‘중앙군사위 연합작전지휘센터 총지휘.’ 영어로 ‘커맨더 인 치프(Commander-in-chief)’다. 군정과 군령을 모두 장악했음을 과시한 세리머니다.
1997년 임종을 앞둔 덩샤오핑(鄧小平)이 장쩌민(江澤民)을 불렀다. “강산은 유구하다. 너는 네 글자만 기억하면 된다. ‘군대·미국’이다.” 중국 최고 권력자의 양대 화두를 일깨웠다.
1927년 마오쩌둥(毛澤東)은 “권력은 총구에서 나온다”고 했다. 1938년 “당이 총을 지휘한다. 총이 당을 지휘해선 절대 안된다”며 ‘당지휘창(黨指揮槍)’이란 철의 규율을 세웠다. 하지만 총구는 줄곧 당을 위협했다.
시 주석의 지난 4년 2개월 통치는 군 장악 과정이었다. 조직 개혁에 그치지 않았다. 상교(한국의 대령)·대교(준장) 정비가 핵심인 계급제도 개혁이 한창이다. 상층부 군살을 쏙 빼내고 있다. 30만 감군의 실제다.
올 가을 19차 당대회에서 중앙군사위 개편설까지 중화권 매체를 통해 흘러 나온다. 국무원 총리와 신설되는 당 중앙서기처 총서기를 군사위 부주석에 추가한다는 파격안이다. 자신은 당 주석직을 부활해 더 올라선다. 정부(正副) 1+4 시스템으로 민간인 3명과 군인 2명이 통수권을 행사한다는 복안이다. 실현된다면 초강력 문민통제다. 이유는 간단하다. 군은 특수 집단이다. 특수성만 강조해선 전쟁서 지는 무장 집단일 뿐이어서다.
한국은 어떤가. 국방장관의 육군 독식에 안보 정책 컨트롤 타워까지 군인이 장악한지 너무 오래다.
리셋 코리아 원년이다. 민간인 수장의 방위사업청 설치 이후 초대형 방산 비리는 보도된 바 없다. 올바른 안보의 첫걸음이 민간인 국방장관 임명이어야 하는 이유다.
신경진 베이징 특파원