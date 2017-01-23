Rearrange college loan payment (국문)
청년실신시대, 사회가 책임을 분담해야
Jan 23,2017
Young Koreans are withering under joblessness and bad credit. They took out loans to get through higher education, and many of them become delinquent on their dues because they cannot find stable jobs and income.
According to the Korea Credit Information Services, about 37 percent of 25-year-olds fresh out of college are indebted by an average 19.26 million won ($16,377). The rate of delinquency on refinancing loans in the same age group is 2.3 percent, nearly doubling the broad debtors’ average of 1.2 percent.
Debt payment should be an individual obligation. But the problem cannot be solved by leaving the matter entirely to the young people to deal with while jobs have become scarce due to a slow-moving economy. The government must address the issue so that society can ease some of the debt burden for young people. Debt write-off leads to moral hazard. Still, if student loan default is further neglected as a problem of the financial sector, society will be inundated with young credit delinquents.
Prime minister and acting president Hwang Kyo-ahn should address youth joblessness and debt problems. Payment on student loans should be rescheduled to allow some relief to those without a stable income. Interest rates should be lowered for those faithfully repaying so they do not give up.
Other lenders should consider deferring student loan payments until borrowers find stable jobs, as the Korea Student Aid Foundation has been doing since 2010. They should also study the U.S. system of rearranging loan payments according to earnings. The government needs to work on moderating the country’s college entry levels, which are the world’s highest at 68 percent.
JoongAng Ilbo, Jan. 21, Page 26
실업과 신용불량의 이중고에 시달리는 젊은 세대를 가리키는 ‘청년 실신’이라는 신조어가 등장했다. 20일 시작한 본지 ‘민생을 살리자’ 기획시리즈 ‘청년 ‘실신시대’’를 통해서다. 학비를 대출받아 대학을 졸업했지만 취업난으로 일자리를 구하지 못해 소득이 없는 상황에서 계속 빚에 허덕이다 채무불이행자가 되기 일쑤인 세태를 함축하는 표현이다.
신용정보원 빅데이터 분석에 따르면 대학을 마치고 사회에 첫발을 디딜 무렵인 25세 청년들은 심한 ‘부채 보릿고개’를 겪고 있다. 전체 37%가 빚이 있으며 1인당 평균 부채액은 1926만원에 이른다. 실신이란 말이 나올 수밖에 없을 정도다. 더욱 문제는 부채를 상환하다 새롭게 연체에 빠지는 비율이 이 연령에서 2.3%로 전체평균 1.2%의 두 배에 가깝다는 사실이다. 우려했던 상황이 데이터로 확인됐다.
원칙적으로만 따지면 부채 상환은 당사자의 책임이다. 하지만 성장잠재력 저하로 충분한 일자리를 만들기 어려운 상황에서 생긴 청년 부채 문제를 개인에게만 맡겨서는 해결이 어렵다. 사회가 함께 책임지는 자세를 보이면서 정부가 나서서 범정부차원에서 대책을 마련해야 한다. 물론 빚 탕감은 도덕적 해이 무제가 있어 어렵다. 그럼에도 학자금 대출을 금융의 문제로만 보고 채무불이행자를 양산하는 현재의 상황은 사회 안전망 확보 차원에서 우려스럽다.
황교안 총리는 청년 세대의 목소리에 귀를 기울여 이들의 실업과 부채 문제를 사회복지 차원에서 접근하는 자세를 보여야 한다. 우선 학자금 대출을 사회적 상호부조의 차원에서 새롭게 접근해 상환시기를 합리적으로 조절해 숨통을 터주는 방안부터 필요하다. 성실하게 갚는 사람에겐 이자율을 줄이는 등 인센티브를 제공해 ‘자포자기형’ 장기연체를 막는 응급 처치도 절실하다. 2010년 한국장학재단이 도입한 ‘취업후 상환 학자금 대출’처럼 취업 때까지는 상환을 유보하는 제도의 확대도 고려할 만하다. 미국처럼 소득기준에 따른 차등 상환방식도 연구해볼 가치가 있다. 경제협력개발기구(OECD) 최고수준인 68%에 이르는 대학진학률을 합리적으로 조정하는 방안도 장기적으로 고민할 과제다.