Explain about the shady deal (국문)

In the aftermath of the unprecedented abuse of power scandal involving President Park Geun-hye and her longtime friend Choi Soon-sil, Koreans increasingly demand fairness and transparency from presidential hopefuls. The same standards apply to former UN Secretary-general Ban Ki-moon, a presidential contender for the upcoming election. But the former head of the UN stays mum even after his younger brother Ki-sang is sought by U.S. law enforcement authorities on bribery charges.
Ban’s brother is under suspicion that he — along with his son Joo-hyun, a managing director of a New York-based real estate firm — tried to offer $500,000 to a Qatari official to sell off a skyscraper in Vietnam, owned by Korean construction company Keangnam Enterprises, in 2014. If convicted of a bribery charge, Ban’s brother and his son will be sentenced to a maximum of 20 years in jail.
But we cannot understand Ban’s reaction. The former UN chief simply said he does not know anything about it, hoping that both governments clear all lingering doubts through a strict and transparent procedure. Ki-sang and his son allegedly used the word “family” in the process of lobbying for the sell-off. That strongly points to a possibility that the UN chief’s brother and his son committed an international crime by taking advantage of their family ties to Ban.
Keangnam Enterprises had been run by Sung Wan-jong, former chairman of the company, before Sung committed suicide two years ago after taking responsibility for a wide array of bribery charges toward politicians. Before killing himself in 2015, Sung insisted that he became a scapegoat due to his support for Ban in his bid for president. There is other evidence too. Ki-sang, a former banker, served as a consultant for Keangnam Enterprises to help self off the high-rise in Vietnam, suggesting Ban’s involvement in the sell-off. Nevertheless, the former UN chief dismisses all suspicions, saying, “I just don’t know about it.” No citizen would accept it.
If Ban really had not been aware of what’s going on, he must have failed to manage his relatives. If he knew about the shady deals, he must explain why he failed to avert it. Ban must order his nephew Joo-hyun to go to the U.S. for further investigations. That’s the minimum he can offer to Koreans who have been outraged over the scandal involving President’ Park’s inner circles.
Ban also must clear all doubts over his alleged receipt of $230,000 from the late chairman of Keangnam Enterprises. Otherwise, the Ban Ki-moon effect will create a storm in a teacup.
'박근혜·최순실 국정농단'에 경악한 국민은 차기 대통령의 제1 요건으로 투명성과 공정성을 요구한다. 이는 유력 대권 주자인 반기문 전 유엔 사무총장에게도 당연히 적용된다. 한데 반 전 총장은 동생 반기상씨가 뇌물죄 혐의로 미 사법당국의 체포 대상이 됐는데도 모르쇠로 일관하고 있다. 기상씨는 2014년 베트남에 있는 경남기업 빌딩 매각을 위해 아들 주현씨와 함께 중동 관리에게 50만달러를 주려한 혐의를 받고 있다. 유죄 판결시 최고형이 징역 20년인 중범죄다. 미 법무부가 우리 법무부에 기상씨의 체포를 요청해 양국이 협의에 들어간 이유다.
이해할 수 없는 건 반 전 총장 측의 반응이다. "이 사건을 전혀 아는 바 없으며, 보도된 대로 한·미간 협의가 진행 중이라면 엄정·투명히 절차가 진행돼 국민의 궁금증을 풀어주기 바란다"는 언급이 전부다. 기상씨 부자는 로비과정에서 '가족'이란 말을 5번이나 썼다고 한다. 유엔 수장의 친동생이 형을 팔아 글로벌 범죄를 저질렀을 가능성이 매우 구체적으로 제기된 것이다. 게다가 경남기업은 '반기문 대통령 만들기'에 나섰던 고(故) 성완종씨가 이끈 기업이다. 성씨는 2년전 스스로 목숨을 끊기 직전 "반 전 총장을 후원한 것 때문에 희생양이 됐다"고 주장하기도 했다. 은행원 출신인 기상씨가 건설업체인 경남기업의 고문을 맡고, 건물매각에 연루된 것도 반 전 총장과 무관하다고 보기 어렵다. 이런데도 "난 모르는 일"이란 식의 유체이탈 화법으로 어물쩡 넘어간다면 납득할 국민이 얼마나 되겠는가.
반 전 총장이 정말 몰랐다면 유엔 수장으로 친인척 관리에 실패했다는 점만으로도 큰 문제다. 만약 알았다면 어디까지 알았으며 왜 막지 못했는지 해명하고, 기상씨에게 "미국에 자진 출국해 조사받으라"고 명해야한다. 대통령 측근들의 비리와 농단에 고통받아온 국민에 대한 최소한의 책무다.
반 전 총장 본인도 박연차 전 회장에게 23만 달러를 받았다는 보도에 대해 형사 고소라도 해서 진상을 낱낱이 밝혀야한다. 안 그러면 '반기문 바람'은 찻잔속 태풍에 그치고 말 것이다.