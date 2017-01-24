Hope hinges on the duo (국문)

Donald Trump’s journey to make America great again has begun. The White House website posted six major issues to make America great again. The second one is “America First Foreign Policy,” which emphasizes “peace through strength.” The message continues: “The world must know that we do not go abroad in search of enemies, that we are always happy when old enemies become friends, and when old friends become allies.”
Here, we need to pay attention to “old enemies becoming friends.” America’s old enemy is Russia. It is well known that Trump is pro-Russia. Even after Russia’s involvement in the U.S. presidential election campaign was confirmed, Trump did not change his favorable attitude toward Putin, claiming that economic sanctions on Russia should be removed.
Therefore, Trump is likely to discuss various international and regional issues with Putin. It is expected that a U.S.-Russia summit will be held within the first half of this year. Russia’s presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on January 21, “Let’s hope for the best — that the meeting will happen in the coming months.”
Meanwhile, Trump and Xi Jinping’s relationship is likely to be the worst since the U.S. and China established diplomatic relationship in 1979. During the campaign, Trump blamed China for manipulating currency and warned of an inevitable trade war. Therefore, Korea should put hopes on the Trump-Putin summit for the resolution of the nuclear issue.
On January 15, Trump said, “For one thing, I think nuclear weapons should be way down and reduced very substantially.” He emphasized that nuclear arms reduction could be discussed with Russia. He wants to negotiate the deal in exchange for removing sanctions. In July 1991, America and Russia agreed to reduce nuclear weapons by half in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty. Let’s hope that the experience of reducing the possibility of a global nuclear war would help the Korean Peninsula.
North Korea has become closer with Russia than China, which it even ridiculed as a “foolish power.” Pyongyang thinks that Beijing only provides enough aid to survive, but Moscow would offer handsome help. Back in 2014, Putin generously wrote off 90 percent of North Korea’s debt from the Soviet era, amounting to about $10.9 billion.
Moscow also promised to make a reinvestment on North Korea’s education, health and energy — if Pyongyang pays back the remaining 10 percent over 20 years. As a result, the economic cooperation between North Korea and Russia has been active outside the boundary of the UN sanctions.
Before Trump meets Putin, Seoul should work to have a peaceful resolution of the North Korean nuclear crisis included in their agenda. It is necessary to round up tempting items for Trump and Putin. Just as Germany took the chance for reunification when the United States and the Soviet Union had a friendly moment, Korea should not miss the chance while the United States and Russia get along.
JoongAng Ilbo, Jan. 23, Page 30
*The author is a researcher at the Unification Research Institute of the JoongAng Ilbo.
KO SOO-SUK
위대한 미국을 다시 건설하겠다는 트럼프 미국 대통령의 여정이 시작됐다. 백악관은 홈페이지에 ‘위대한 미국’을 재건하기 위한 6대 과제를 발표했다. 두 번째 과제가 ‘힘을 통한 평화’를 강조한 미국 우선 외교정책이다. 백악관은 그 가운데 “오랜 적이 친구가 되는 것, 그리고 오랜 친구가 동맹이 되는 것”을 반가운 일로 꼽았다.
여기서 눈길을 끄는 대목은 ‘오랜 적이 친구가 되는 것’이다. 미국의 ‘오랜 적’은 러시아를 지칭한다. 트럼프가 친러 성향이라는 것은 이미 알려진 사실이다. 러시아의 미 대선 개입이 확인된 이후에도 트럼프는 대러 경제제재의 해제를 주장하며 푸틴에 대한 우호적 태도를 바꾸지 않았다. 따라서 트럼프는 많은 국제 및 지역 문제를 푸틴과 논의할 가능성이 크다. 우선 올해 상반기 미·러 정상회담이 열릴 것으로 예상된다. 드미트리 페스코프 러시아 대통령 공보비서는 지난 21일 “푸틴 대통령이 트럼프 대통령을 만날 준비하고 있으며 실제로 만나는 데 수개월이 걸릴 것”이라고 밝혔다. 두 사람은 이미 미 대선이 끝난 지난해 11월 14일 전화 통화를 했다.
반면 트럼프-시진핑 관계는 1979년 미·중 수교 이래 최악의 상황으로 치닫을 것으로 점쳐진다. 트럼프는 선거운동 기간에 ‘중국은 환율조작국’으로 지칭하면서 시진핑과 피할 수 없는 통상전쟁을 예고했다. 따라서 북핵 문제의 해결은 트럼프-푸틴 정상회담에서 기대를 걸어 봐야 할 것 같다. 과거 오바마-시진핑은 수 차례 만났지만 소리만 요란했을 뿐 북핵 해결에는 진전이 없었다. 트럼프는 지난 15일 “핵무기는 꽤 줄어들어야 하고 매우 많이 감소돼야 한다”며 러시아와의 협상 테이블에 핵무기 군축이 오를 수 있다고 강조했다. 핵무기 감축과 러시아 경제제재를 협상해 보겠다는 의미다. 미·러는 1991년 7월 전략무기감축협정을 통해 미국과 소련의 핵무기들을 절반으로 줄였다. 세계의 핵전쟁 가능성을 줄인 경험이 한반도에서도 큰 역할을 하기를 바란다.
북한은 최근 들어 ‘머저리(바보) 같은 대국’으로 비아냥하는 중국보다 러시아와의 관계가 돈독해졌다. 북한은 중국이 자신들을 지원하지만 죽지 않을 정도로 쩨쩨하게 하지만 러시아는 화끈하게 지원한다고 생각하고 있다. 그 이유는 푸틴이 2014년 옛 소련 시절의 북한 채무를 90%(109억 달러)를 탕감해 주었기 때문이다. 나머지 10%도 북한이 20년에 걸쳐 분할 상환하면 북한 내 보건· 교육· 에너지 분야에 재투자하겠다고 했다. 이에 따라 북·러 경제협력이 유엔 제재 범위 밖에서 활발하게 진행되고 있다.
한국은 트럼프와 푸틴이 만나기 이전에 그들의 협상 테이블에 평화적인 북핵 해결이 올라갈 수 있도록 준비해야 한다. 트럼프와 푸틴이 구미가 당길 만한 메뉴를 올려놓도록 지혜를 모을 때다. 독일이 미·소 관계가 잠시 좋았을 때 통일의 기회를 잡았듯이 한국도 미·러 관계가 좋을 때를 놓치지 말아야 할 것이다.
고수석 통일문화연구소 연구위원·북한학 박사