Inching toward the president (국문)
박 대통령 향하는 블랙리스트 의혹
Jan 24,2017
The fall of Kim Ki-choon, former presidential chief of staff, and Cho Yoon-sun, former culture minister, seen being taken into custody in handcuffs by the independent counsel team on Sunday, symbolizes the arrogance and underhandedness of the inner circle of President Park Geun-hye. The two were referred to as the “king” and “Cinderella” because of the president’s confidence in them. They have been indicted to prove Park had been behind the order to create a blacklist of writers and artists critical of her administration, a crucial finding to bring charges against the president and affect her impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court.
The independent counsel has been going all-out to build a case around the blacklist after its efforts to question the president’s whereabouts during the sinking of the Sewol ferry in 2014 and connect her to corporate donations made to her friend Choi Soon-sil. The court has granted warrants to detain the two on “concerns about destruction of evidence” because it was more or less convinced of their role in making a blacklist of artists and cultural figures. According to the counsel, the list was drawn up in May 2014 at the order of the president — and carried out by Kim and Cho — to end artistic activities challenging the government in its dealing of the ferry tragedy. This is authoritarianism.
The question lingers as to who prompted Kim to draw up the list. As they could not have voluntarily carried out the censorship, there could be one person behind the command. The special counsel’s decision to dig into this by indicting the two suspects suggests it is targeting the president.
Park plans to sue the independent counsel team for defamation and threatened to take criminal and civil suits against the media that reported the accusation. The president’s action is a revolt against the free press and the public’s right to know. Does she really think she can hide her crimes by charging the investigators and media for making them public?
The public is well familiar with the pattern of her behavior — denying allegations first and later admitting them when evidence is revealed.
It is hypocrisy for her to accuse investigators of leaking classified materials after she handed over secret state documents to Choi. No matter how hard she tries, she cannot erase the existence of a blacklist.
JoongAng Ilbo, Jan. 23, Page 30
김기춘·조윤선 구속, ‘윗선’ 규명만 남아
박 대통령 측, “지시 사실 없다” 반격
‘알 권리’ 방해하려는 특검 고소는 잘못
김기춘 전 대통령 비서실장과 조윤선 전 문화체육관광부 장관이 수용자 번호가 적힌 배지를 달고 수갑을 단 채 어제 특검팀에 소환되는 장면은 상징적이다. 박근혜 정부에서 ‘왕실장’과 ‘신데렐라’로 각각 불리며 권력의 핵심에 있던 두 실세의 추락은 블랙리스트(문화예술인 정부 지원 배제 명단)의 존재와 부도덕성을 확인해준다. 또한 특검 수사가 두 사람의 정점에 있는 박 대통령의 개입과 지시를 확인하기 위해 마지막 관문 앞에 서 있음을 의미한다. 블랙리스트의 진실 규명은 특검 수사의 성패뿐 아니라 헌법재판소의 탄핵심판에도 중요한 변수다. 특검 수사의 세 갈래 방향 중 ‘뇌물수수’와 ‘세월호 7시간’의 파괴력이 상대적으로 떨어져 가고 있어 특검으로서도 블랙리스트 수사에 사활을 걸 수밖에 없는 입장이다.
블랙리스트의 윤곽은 김 전 실장과 조 전 장관의 구속을 통해 수면 위로 떠오르고 있다. “범죄 사실이 소명되고 증거 인멸의 우려가 있다”는 법원의 판단은 블랙리스트 생성 과정에 두 사람이 개입 내지 주도 했음을 인정한 것이다. 구속영장에 따르면 블랙리스트는 2014년 5월 박 대통령의 지시에 따라 만들어졌고, 이후 김 전 실장-조윤선 당시 정무수석 라인에서 관리됐다고 한다. 세월호 참사와 관련한 문화예술인의 활동을 억제하고, 반정부 여론을 차단하기 위한 목적이었다니 권위주의 시절로 되돌아간 참담함을 느낀다.
이제 블랙리스트의 퍼즐은 2%만 남겨놓고 있다. '김 전 실장 설계'와 '조 전 장관의 실무'라는 구도를 누가 최종적으로 지시했는지를 푸는 것이다. 두 사람이 블랙리스트 작성과 실행을 독자적으로 하지 않았다면, 이들을 움직일 수 있는 ‘윗선’은 단 한 명밖에 없다. 특검이 두 사람을 구속한 직후에도 수사의 고삐를 늦추지 않는 것은 박 대통령에 대한 조사가 초읽기에 임박했음을 시사한다.
박 대통령 측의 반격도 거세지는 모양새다. 그렇다고 수사 대상자인 박 대통령이 수사 주체인 특검을 고소하는 것은 매우 잘못된 일이다. 박 대통령 측은 "박 대통령은 블랙리스트 작성을 어느 누구에게도 지시한 사실이 없다"며 "허위 사실을 언론에 넘긴 특검 관계자를 고소할 방침"이라고 밝혔다. 이 내용을 보도한 언론에 대해 ‘허위보도’라며 민ㆍ형사상 소송을 제기하겠다고 엄포를 놓고 있다.
국민의 알 권리과 언론의 취재·보도 자유를 거론하기에 앞서 황당하고 유치하기 짝이 없는 행태다. 수사기관이 내용 일부를 언론에게 알리는 것이 ‘기밀누설’이라면 국정 농단 사태와 같은 중차대한 사건의 진행을 국민들은 모르고 지내라는 말인가. 각종 의혹이 제기될 때마다 이를 부인한 뒤 사실로 드러나면 마지못해 시인하는 그동안의 패턴은 국민 모두가 다 아는 일이다. 최순실씨에게 넘어간 국가기밀은 애써 외면하면서 수사 기밀 운운하는 태도 자체가 모순이다. 수사에 압박을 가해 무력화시키려는 얄팍한 속셈이나 다름없다. 아무리 블랙리스트 수사를 막겠다고 애써도 블랙리스트 실체가 사라지는 게 아니다.