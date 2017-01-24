A subtle nuance (국문)

As the trial over President Park Geun-hye’s impeachment for her abuse of power speeds up at the Constitutional Court, a presidential race is heating up too. Following declarations of presidential bids by South Chungcheong Gov. An Hee-jung, Seongnam city Mayor Lee Jae-myung and Bareun Party lawmaker Yoo Seong-min, the main opposition Democratic Party plans to kick off registration of presidential contenders for the nomination race — ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays.
In such circumstances, rumors are spreading fast that Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn, who currently serves as acting president, will run for president. Some pundits guess he would run for president given the remarks he has made so far, while others say he is simply pressured to run for president in the void of a strong candidate from the ruling camp even though he does not want to. Whatever the case, a public call for his candidacy is gaining momentum in the weekly rallies which conservative groups have been staging as a protest against Park’s impeachment.
Asked at Monday’s press conference if he would run for president, Hwang said, “News reports about my popularity as a potential presidential contender are not directly related to me. Now is not the time to think about things other than stabilizing the government after overcoming the current crisis as the interim leader.” But his remarks are in contrast with what he said at the National Assembly earlier. At the time, he flatly denied the possibility of running for president by saying, “I don’t consider it.” His use yesterday of such adverbs as “directly” or “now” also gives a different nuance because it suggests that he could run for president if current circumstances change in the future.
But if Hwang runs for president, it would not make sense at all. The first job of an acting president is electing a new president in accordance with the Constitution. If a controversy arises over the neutrality of a presidential election, it would lead to a national disaster.
If Hwang plays the role of a presidential contender instead of a referee for the race, our society will suffer unheard-of confusion and chaos. There is another concern too. We wonder if Yoo could really deal with not only economic affairs, but also security, foreign and diplomatic affairs as well.
Of course, Hwang has a right to be elected as president. But now is not the time. He must first stabilize the nation after Park’s impeachment and justly manage the next presidential election. That’s his last mission as acting president.
JoongAng Ilbo, Jan. 24, Page 30
헌법재판소의 탄핵시계가 빨라지면서 조기대선 열기가 달아오르고 있다. 안희정·이재명·유승민씨의 대선출마 공식선언이 이어지는데다 더불어민주당은 설 연휴 전에 당내 경선후보 등록을 시작한다고 한다. 이런 가운데 황교안 권한대행의 대선출마설이 밑도 끝도 없이 나돌고 있다. 아니 땐 굴뚝에 연기 나겠느냐는 사람들도 있고 본인은 그럴 의사가 없는 데 주변에서 괜히 군불을 때는 것이라는 반박도 있다. 분명한 것은 회를 거듭하면서 수가 불어나고 있는 이른바 '태극기 집회'에서 황 대행의 대선출마 요구가 확산되고 있는 점이다.
어제 신년 기자회견에서 대선출마설을 묻자 황 대행은 "지지율에 관한 보도는 저와 직접 관련이 없다. 지금은 여러 생각을 할 상황이 아니고 권한대행으로서 어려움을 극복하고 국정을 안정화시키는 게 마땅한 책무"라고 답변했다. 굳이 '직접''지금은'이라는 부사(副詞)어를 사용한 것에서 지난해 국회 답변 때 "고려하지 않고 있다"고 한 발언과 다른 뉘앙스를 풍긴다. 어떤 다른 조건과 상황이 전개되면 출마할 수 있다는 미묘한 느낌을 준다.
황 대행의 대선 출마는 헌법적·정치적·행정적으로도 어불성설이다. 대통령 유고시 승계 조항에 따라 오른 권한대행직의 헌법상 임무는 새 대통령을 선출하는 일이다. 엄정한 보궐선거 관리에 실패해 새 대통령 선출 과정에서 정통성 시비가 벌어지면 그 전까지 황 대행의 실적은 물거품처럼 사라지고 나라에 큰 재앙을 안기게 될 것이다. 대선의 공정한 심판역을 맡던 사람이 선수가 되겠다고 뛰어 나오면 선거 운동장이 순식간에 혼란과 무질서에 빠질 게 뻔하다. 황 대행이 대선에 출마한다면 유일호 경제부총리가 두번 째 권한대행직을 맡게 될텐데 그 어깨에 내려 앉을 안보·치안·외교·정무 등 국정관리의 무게감을 '대행의 대행'이 이겨낼 수 있을지 의문이다.
황 대행도 엄연히 대통령 피선거권을 갖고 있는 건 사실이다. 하지만 살얼음같이 위태로운 나라의 운명을 살피고 대선 관리에 진력하는 게 그의 역사적 소명임을 잊지 말길 바란다. 황 대행은 그의 마지막 공직이 '대통령 권한대행'이 되도록 해야 할 것이다.