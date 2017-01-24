Dinos sign Cleveland Indians’s Jeff Manship

The NC Dinos recruited a new foreign player, Jeff Manship, 32, formerly a member of the Cleveland Indians.“We signed with Manship for $1.8 million (2.1. billion won, $1.7 million and an optional $100,000),” said the NC Dinos on Monday.Manship, a right-handed pitcher, was called in the 14th round by the Minnesota Twins during the 2006 rookie draft. Since his major league debut in 2009, he was 7-10 with a 4.82 ERA. As a part of the Cleveland Indians in 2015, Manship played well in 32 games, having one win with 0.92 ERA (39 1/3 innings, 33 strike-out, and 4 earned runs). Also in 2015, pitching for 53 games, he marked 2-1 with a 3.12 ERA.A change of assignment from middle relief pitcher to starting pitcher is a key point. During the 2016 season, Manship’s average fastball speed was 146.5 kilometers per hour (91 miles per hour). However, his speed might drop a little if he changes his assignment to starting pitcher. Manship does not have any experience as a starting pitcher either in the major or minor league.“We’re positive about a player playing as a fulltime starting pitcher,” NC Dinos said.“I am very thankful and excited to play for the NC Dinos,” Manship said. “I think I can help the team win the championship. I can’t wait for the season to start.” Once Manship completes his medical check in the United States, he will join off-season training at the end of January.The NC Dinos will be preparing for the 2017 season opening game with the renewal of Eric Hacker, and two new players, Xavier Scruggs and Manship.BY BAE JUNG-HYUNE [kang.yoorim@joongang.co.kr]