FLNAK elects 2nd president

Lee Chang-sup

Lee Chang-sup, president-publisher of the Korea Times, was elected the second president of the Foreign Language Newspapers Association of Korea on Monday, succeeding Korea Herald CEO Lee Young-man.The association, which launched in 2015 with the aim to strengthen the foothold of Korea’s foreign language newspapers in the fast-evolving media industry, is comprised of the Korea JoongAng Daily, the Korea Times, the Korea Herald and the Chinese version of the Aju Business Daily.