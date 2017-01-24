Market edges up amid large-cap returns

Seoul’s main bourse inched up Monday thanks to gains in large-cap shares such as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix. The lift was not significant despite favorable January exports, as Donald Trump’s inaugural address hinted a rocky road may be ahead for Korea’s trade and military alliance.“The Kospi is likely to stay in a tight range due to positive factors such as global macroeconomic indications and negative factors, such as the Trump policy,” Bookook Securities analyst Kim Sung-hwan said.Monday’s trading volume was the lowest in two weeks at 3.7 trillion won.The Kospi closed at 2,065.99, up 0.38 points, or 0.02 percent.Foreign investors purchased 116.3 billion won ($99.8 billion) in Korean shares. Institutions net sold 108.7 billion won alongside retail investors who offloaded 12.4 billion won.By sector, semiconductors led gains and rose 1 percent. Construction shares added 0.5 percent. On the other hand, banks lost 1.4 percent. Auto and health companies, which are likely to be affected by Trump’s policies, both lost 1.3 percent.Chipmaker SK Hynix advanced 3.36 percent to 50,800 won on expectations of the company’s earnings, scheduled for release Thursday. Tobacco company KT&G rose to its highest level in 10 days, adding 2.53 percent to 101,500 won. Lotte Chemical closed at 385,500 won, up 2.39 percentHyundai Motor slumped 2.61 percent to 149,000 won while its parts affiliate Hyundai Mobis fell 2.15 percent to 272,500 won. Samsung Life Insurance shed 2.18 percent to 112,000 won. LG Household and Health Care retreated 3.31 percent to 846,000 won.The secondary Kosdaq weakened for the third trading day to close at 615.99, down 6.13 points, or 0.99 percent.Medytox slid 1.24 percent to 406,000 won. Kakao slipped 1.74 percent to 79,000 won and CJ E&M fell 0.56 percent to 88,200 won. Celltrion remained unchanged at 100,500 won.The Korean won strengthened 0.3 percent to 1165.5 against the dollar.The three-year government bond yield went down two basis points to 1.64 percent while the 10-year yield stood still at 2.13 percent.BY SONG KYOUNG-SON, YONHAP [song.kyoungson@joongang.co.kr]