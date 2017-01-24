Big Bang wraps up world tour in Hong Kong

Big Bang performed their final show of their global concert tour in Hong Kong over the weekend, its management said Monday.YG Entertainment said the group on Sunday successfully closed the curtain on the global tour that started in July to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its debut. The five-member group held 24 concerts in six cities, which attracted more than 1.1 million fans.For fans around the globe, the tour offered the last chance to see the group in its entirety before rapper T.O.P starts his mandatory military service on Feb. 9.’Over the weekend, the East Kowloon Cruise Terminal Outdoor Activities Square was fully packed with fans waving placards with supportive words for the group. Major news media from Hong Kong also covered the event.“I look forward to sharing happy moments again with you all. I will come back soon,” said T.O.P.’Yonhap