IU and Chang Ki-ha break up, remain friends

Another celebrity couple has parted ways as singers IU and Chang Ki-ha have decided to break up.According to Jang’s agency DuruduruAMC, the two stars called it quits one week ago, deciding to remain good friends instead. IU’s agency Loen Entertainment later confirmed the news as well.The two singers reportedly met on Jang’s SBS PowerFM radio show “Jang Ki-ha’s Amazing Radio” in October 2013. When it was later rumored that the two were dating in 2015, they publicly announced that they had been in a relationship for two years, making headlines due to their 11-year age difference.At the time, IU said that she “fell in love at first sight” on her fansite, while Chang also said on his own fan page, “After getting to know her, I discovered that she is a very cool person. I’m very thankful to her and I treasure her.”IU has in recent years been focusing on her acting career, starring in last year’s SBS fantasy drama “Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo.” She returned to the stage for her year-end concert in December.Chang is the frontman of his rock band Kiha and the Faces, who are best known for their 2008 hit single “Cheap Coffee.” They recently won Best Band at the Seoul Music Awards on Jan. 19.By Chung Jin-hong