A new breed of neocons (국문)

One of the key words from George W. Bush’s presidency was “neoconservative.” The neocons were the warriors who believed in conservative philosophy and divided the world between good and evil. To them, Iraq, Iran and North Korea were the “axis of evil.” The United States waged a war against Iraq, and while Saddam Hussein was toppled, the Sunni militants who had backed him went underground before becoming what is today the Islamic State.
Under Donald Trump, the neocon style is coming back. The security-focused neocons had disappeared after the Iraq War turned into a failure. Only a handful of them remain in think tanks in Washington. But the Trump administration reminds us of the neocon style in two ways.
The first is dichotomy. The neocons divided the world into good and evil. The Trump administration uses American interests as a yardstick.
The second is advocacy of unilateralism relying on power. Both the old neocons and Trump administration use strength to attain their goal. The new breed of neocons focus on national interests.
In the Trump administration, China, Iran and North Korea are equivalent to the Bush administration’s “axis of evil.” China cannot be trusted because of unfair trade, the South China Sea dispute and its relationship with North Korea. The Iran deal that the Obama administration signed is fatally flawed because it underestimated Iran’s nuclear ambition. North Korea is considered a major threat as it dares to strike the U.S. mainland. Trump’s nominees for cabinet positions have revealed such views at their confirmation hearings.
But the neocons in the Trump administration are different from their Bush-era counterparts. The neocons in the Bush administration faithfully distinguished friend from foe. Russia was an enemy and NATO was an ally. In the Trump administration, there are no friends or enemies — it is America or anyone outside the border.
In his inaugural speech, Trump said, “From this day forward, it’s going to be only America First. … For many decades, we’ve enriched foreign industry at the expense of American industry. … We’ve defended other nations’ borders while refusing to defend our own.” These expressions are unheard of in the modern history of the United States. It sounds more like America Only — in which the United States becomes the sole prosperous nation in the world — than America First, which prioritizes U.S. interests in all policies.
Until now, America’s power has convinced nations around the world to voluntarily follow its lead. The United States has emphasized democracy and human rights and encouraged the freedom of speech and assembly. But the new America seems to choose physical force over the power of persuasion.
The shift will bring a chain reaction to pursue power all around the world. There had been a time when neighbors of the Korean Peninsula moved with their own motives and clashed with force. The contest of powers in the late Joseon Dynasty has returned.
조지 W 부시 대통령 시대를 풍미했던 단어가 네오콘이다. 보수주의 철학에 기반해 세계를 선과 악으로 나눠 미국의 힘을 투사하는 전사들이 네오콘이었다. 이들에겐 이라크ㆍ이란ㆍ북한은 악의 축이었고 결국 이라크전을 강행했다. 사담 후세인 정권을 무너뜨리는데는 성공했지만 후세인 정권을 뒷받침했던 수니파 무장 세력의 일부는 지하로 숨었고 이들은 현재 이슬람국가(IS)의 일원이 됐다.
도널드 트럼프 미국 정부가 들어서며 과거의 네오콘 스타일이 다시 부활하고 있다. 이라크전의 실패로 과거의 안보 네오콘은 역사의 뒤안길로 사라졌다. 몇안되는 네오콘들은 워싱턴의 싱크탱크에 간신히 남아 있을 뿐이다. 그럼에도 트럼프 정부는 두가지 측면에서 과거 네오콘의 스타일을 연상케 한다. 첫째는 이분법이다. 과거의 안보 네오콘이 선악의 이분법을 동원했다면 트럼프 정부는 미국의 이익이냐 아니냐의 이분법을 내걸고 있다. 둘째는 힘에 의지하는 일방주의 방식이다. 과거 안보 네오콘이나 트럼프 정부나 힘에 의지해 일방적으로 밀어붙여 목표를 달성하겠다는 데선 동일하다. 국익 네오콘의 등장이다.
트럼프 정부에선 과거 조지 W 부시 정부의 ‘악의 축’에 비견되는 나라가 중국ㆍ이란ㆍ북한이다. 중국은 불공정 무역과 남중국해 영해화는 물론 북한 봐주기로 믿을 수 없는 나라다. 버락 오바마 정부가 체결한 이란 핵 합의는 이란의 핵 야욕을 과소평가해 치명적 하자가 있다. 미국 본토를 때리려 하는 북한은 최대 위협중 하나로 시작부터 제재로 다스려야 한다. 트럼프 대통령의 내각 후보자들은 이같은 견해를 인사 청문회에서 쏟아냈다.
트럼프 시대의 국익 네오콘과 과거 부시 정부의 네오콘은 동시에 다른 점도 있다. 부시 정부의 네오콘은 적과 친구를 구분하는데서 충실했다. 러시아는 적이고 유럽의 나토(북대서양조약기구)는 챙겨야 할 동맹이었다. 하지만 트럼프 시대의 국익 네오콘은 적과 친구의 구분이 없다. 미국이냐, 미국 바깥이냐의 국경선만 있다. 트럼프 대통령이 지난 20일 취임사에서 “이제부터 오직 미국 우선만 있다”고 선언했다. 미국은 “남의 나라 국경만 지켰고”, “외국 기업만 배를 불렸다”는 취임사는 미국 현대사에서 들어보기 어려웠던 문장이다. 이 정도면 모든 정책에서 미국의 이익을 우선한다는 미국 우선주의를 넘어 지구촌에서 미국만이 번성하겠다는 미국 유일주의에 더 가깝다는 우려를 낳는다.
그간 미국의 힘은 전세계의 나라들을 스스로 따라오게 하는 설득력에도 있었다. 민주주의와 인권을 강조하고, 언론의 자유와 집회 결사의 자유를 촉구하는 미국이 그랬다. 하지만 새로운 미국은 설득의 힘보다는 물리적 힘을 택하고 있다. 이는 지구촌 전체에 너도나도 힘을 추구하는 연쇄 반응을 일으킨다. 과거 한반도 주변국들 모두가 각자 움직이며 힘으로 부닥쳤던 때가 있었다. 열강이 각축을 벌였던 구한말이 다시 돌아오고 있다.
