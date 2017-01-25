Actions speak louder than words (국문)
‘블랙리스트’ 사과한 문체부, 개혁으로 말하라
Jan 25,2017
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism apologized for having discriminated against a group of anti-government artists, writers, producers, directors and entertainers for being critical of President Park Geun-hye. The recent revelation of a blacklist of their names has led to the indictment of the incumbent minister. Vice Culture Minister Song Soo-keun made the apology and promised to revise the culture and arts promotion act to create a council to discuss ways to enhance the sovereignty of the culture and arts community and prevent unfair discrimination and political interference in their activities.
The apology, however, provides little relief. The ministry is a government authority. Yet it followed through the order of censorship and divided the culture and arts community without questioning.
The ministry must not attempt to sidestep the fiasco. The existence of a blacklist has seriously impaired our Constitutional principles of freedom of conscience, press, academics and arts as well as the roots of free democracy. A government office in charge of upholding constitutional values accused of suppressing the freedom of cultural figures and artists cannot exist in a democratic state. An apology and action without restructuring its staff and structure is, therefore, meaningless.
Separate from the independent counsel’s ongoing investigations, the ministry must conduct an internal probe to punish everyone involved in the discrimination. It must first establish a strict ethics code to prevent recurrence and reform its process to ensure transparency in funding artists and cultural figures. It also must leave everything on record so that others can learn a lesson for the future.
The ministry has a lot of work to do. The PyeongChang Winter Olympics are just a year away. It has to revitalize the culture, entertainment and tourism industries that have been hard hit by sanctions from Beijing. It needs to develop diverse tourism programs for foreign visitors.
It will regain public support if it stays faithful to its role and work.
JoongAng Ilbo, Jan. 24, Page 30
문화체육관광부가 23일 현직 장관 구속사태까지 빚은 문화예술계 ‘블랙리스트’ 사건과 관련해 대국민 사과를 했다. 송수근 문체부 제1차관 겸 장관 직무대행은 이날 사과와 함께 문화예술계의 자율성을 확보하기 위한 논의기구를 구성하고 부당한 차별이나 개입을 방지할 수 있도록 문화예술진흥법을 개정하겠다는 계획도 내놨다.
하지만 문체부의 사과를 바라보는 국민의 눈은 여전히 싸늘하다. 문체부는 블랙리스트의 피해자도, 단순한 하수인도 아니고 ‘책임 있는 당국자’이기 때문이다. 블랙리스트 사건은 문화예술인을 편 가르려고 시도했던 권력과 그 지시에 맹목적으로 따른 ‘영혼없는’ 공무원의 합작품이나 다름없다.
문체부는 지금의 사태를 잠시 지나가는 소나기로 여겨서는 안 된다. 부서의 존립까지 뒤흔들 수 있기 때문이다. 이번 사건은 헌법이 규정한 ‘양심의 자유’ ‘언론·출판의 자유’ ‘학문과 예술의 자유’를 대놓고 무시했다는 점에서 헌법정신을 훼손하고 자유민주주의의 기본 질서를 해치는 폭거다.
더구나 헌법가치를 수호해야 할 정부 부처가 문화예술인의 자유를 억압하는 일에 관여했다면 민주주의 국가에서는 있을 수가 없는 일이다. 인적 청산과 체질 개선이 따르지 않는 사과와 대책이 공허할 수밖에 없는 이유다.
문체부는 이런 차원에서 특검 수사와는 별개로 자체 조사부터 실시하고 관련자를 낱낱이 찾아 응분의 조치를 취해야 한다. 아울러 다시는 이런 일이 발생하지 않도록 엄격한 재발방지 대책을 마련해야 한다. 우선 문화예술인 지원 선정 과정을 투명하게 공개하는 등 문화행정을 대대적으로 개혁해야 한다. 아울러 사건 경위를 낱낱이 기록한 백서를 남겨 후대의 경계로 삼아야 한다.
현재 문체부가 맡고 있는 국가적 과제는 막중하다. 1년여 앞으로 다가온 평창올림픽과 패럴림픽의 성공적인 개최는 물론 당장 중국의 한한령(限韓令)으로 타격받고 있는 문화예술시장의 활성화, 외국 관광객 다변화 등 화급한 임무가 한둘이 아니다. 아무리 상황이 뒤숭숭해도 맡은 일은 차질 없이 수행해야 국민의 신뢰를 조금이라도 회복할 수 있을 것이다.