Hardly a mature approach (국문)

China’s retaliation against our government’s decision to deploy the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) anti-missile system exceeds the limits. Following an earlier step to ban charter flights for Chinese tourists to visit South Korea during the Lunar New Year holidays, the Chinese government has begun to put restrictions on cultural and art exchanges between the two countries as well. World-famous soprano Jo Sumi posted Tuesday a Twitter message saying her scheduled trip to China for a performance was abruptly cancelled without any proper explanation.
Jo was scheduled to kick off a vocal tour of Guangzhou, Beijing and Shanghai from Feb. 19 at the invitation of China. A few days ago, world-renowned Korean pianist Paik Kun-woo also saw a scheduled recital for March suddenly called off due to the Chinese authorities’ refusal to issue a visa.
With regard to the cancellation of Jo’s tour, the New York Times attributed it to Beijing’s determination to punish South Korea for the Thaad deployment, quoting an involved Chinese orchestra which “refused to answer questions about the cancellation.”
In fact, Chinese authorities have prohibited Korean artists from conducting performances in China since last November. Representatives for Korean performance groups can receive visas on the condition that they would not engage in activities for a performance. We wonder if the authorities’ narrow mindset as seen in its repeated denials of visas for purely artistic activities can really fit China’s role and image as a global leader in the 21st century.
China started putting the pressure on South Korea in a full-fledged way after Seoul decided to deploy the Thaad battery to counter the threat of nuclear-weapon equipped missiles coming from North Korea. The tools Beijing employs to punish Seoul are plenty: restrictions on human and cultural exchanges; fire safety and sanitation checks as well as tax investigations of more than 150 outlets of the Lotte Department Store and Lotte Mart in China; disqualification of Korean automatic toilet seats from being imported; and Chinese military aircraft’s intrusion into our Air Defense Identification Zone earlier this month.
Such actions are in sharp contrast with what Chinese leader Xi Jinping called for — opening up and free trade — at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. China is increasingly becoming a country whose words are different from its actions. We hope this is not a side that Beijing really wants to show the rest of the world.
JoongAng Ilbo, Jan. 25, Page 30
중국의 사드(고고도미사일방어·THAAD) 보복이 도를 넘고 있다. 한국행 전세기 운항 불허로 설 특수를 기대하던 한국인들의 가슴에 못질을 하더니 이번에는 중국이 순수 문화예술 교류에도 빗장을 지르고 나섰다. 소프라노 조수미는 어제 오전 자신의 트위터 계정을 통해 지난 2년 동안 준비해 온 중국 공연이 취소 이유조차 제대로 밝혀지지 않은 채 무산됐다고 공개했다. 조수미는 조수미는 중국 초청으로 내달 19일부터 광저우·베이징·상하이로 이어지는 투어 공연에 나설 예정이었다. 며칠 전 피아니스트 백건우도 중국 당국의 비자 발급 거부로 3월로 예정됐던 중국 연주가 취소된 바 있다. 미국 뉴욕타임스는 조수미의 공연 취소 이유와 관련해 ‘중국 오케스트라들이 답하길 거부했다’며 ‘사드 보복으로 보인다’고 전했다.
중국 당국은 사실 지난해 11월 이후 한국 연주자의 중국 내 공연을 허가하지 않고 있다. 우리 공연 관계자가 지금 중국에 가려면 공연 관련 활동을 하지 않겠다는 각서를 써야 비자를 받을 수 있는 참담한 상황이다. 그러나 중국 스스로 초청하고 그것도 몇 년에 걸쳐 준비한 순수 문화예술 활동을 뚜렷한 설명도 없이 비자 발급 거부라는 얄팍한 수단을 동원해 취소하는 게 맞는지,우리는 깊은 의문을 제기하지 않을 수 없다. 중국은 21세기 세계를 이끌 원대한 꿈을 꾸고 있다고 스스로 자랑하지 않았는가.
중국은 북핵(北核)에 대비하기 위한 우리의 사드 배치 결정 이후 전방위적인 보복을 가하고 있다. 인적 왕래와 문화 교류 제한부터 시작해 중국 현지의 롯데 사업장 조사, 한국산 양변기 무더기 불합격 처분과 같은 경제 규제, 나아가 떼를 지은 군용기의 우리 방공식별구역 침범 등의 군사적 압박에 이르기까지 무차별적인 양상이다. 이는 시진핑 중국 국가주석이 얼마 전 다보스 포럼에서 개방과 자유무역을 외친 것과는 완전히 배치되는 모습이다. 중국은 한국인들에게 날이 갈수록 말과 행동이 다른 나라로 비쳐지고 있다. 이게 수교 25년만에 우리가 알게 된 중국의 민낯이 아니기를 바랄 뿐이다.