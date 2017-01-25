PyeongChang tickets to go on sale next month

OlympicsTickets to the first Winter Olympics in Korea will go on sale when the countdown reaches one year next month, the organizers said Monday.The organizing committee for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games said ticket sales will commence on Feb. 9. It has unveiled a 30-second promotional video clip, titled “Get Your Tickets and Share the Passion,” on its website.The organizers had earlier planned to launch ticket sales last October. But it decided to postpone it for a few months to further stabilize the online reservation system and to drive up interest in the Olympics.For the opening ceremony, the best seats will go for 1.5 million won ($1,285) each. For the closing ceremony, the most expensive seats will cost 950,000 won each.Short track, figure skating and speed skating tickets will start at 150,000 won. Tickets for bobsleigh, luge and skeleton will begin at 20,000 won.The organizers hope to sell 1.17 million tickets total for total revenue of 174 billion won.Yonhap