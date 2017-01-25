LG Twins sign one-year contract with Jeong

BASEBALLThe LG Twins of the Korea Baseball Organization League signed a one-year contract for 700 million won ($599,816) with the free agent infielder Jeong Seong-hoon on Tuesday.Jeong had been negotiating with his former team, the LG Twins after he became a free agent for the third time. Due to the difference in the contract terms, LG Twins and Jeong were not able to come to an agreement.Although the Twins acknowledged Jeong’s importance to the team, they only wanted a one-year contract as they want to “give more chances to younger players.”Jeong asked for two years. Last year, Jeong had a batting average of 0.322, 6 home runs and 64 runs batted in (RBI) in 126 games.A week before the team left for spring camp, Jeong decided to accept Twins’ offer.