2017.1.25 Hotel events

Grand Hyatt Seoul has put together a selection of picnic hampers featuring the best of its Deli items for this Lunar New Year’s holidays on advance reservation for those thinking about sending a holiday gift of delicious food and beverages. There are four different baskets available. One of the most popular options is a basket filled with tasty olives, cheese and chocolates. “Wine Sets,” “Grand Meat Set” and “Homemade Sausage & Ham Set” are also available. It is also possible to purchase gift certificates.Those making “The Grand Meat Set” can choose their choice of meat. Premium Australian prime ribs, sirloins and tenderloins are available.Grand Hyatt Seoul’s gift certificates are available in 100,000 won ($86) and 300,000 won denominations. The certificates can be used at all of the restaurants or rooms in any of the five Hyatt hotels in Korea.Guests can find Grand Hyatt Seoul’s Lunar New Year’s Hamper Sets at the Deli. Advance reservations are required at least three days prior to the desired pick-up date. Prices range from 100,000 won to 380,000 won including tax.Grand Hyatt Seoul: (02) 799-8888322 Sowol-ro, central Seoulseoul.grand.hyatt.krIn celebration of the upcoming Lunar New Year holidays, Courtyard Seoul Namdaemun is offering a “Happy New Year Package.”The Happy New Year Package is packed with benefits at an affordable price for those looking for a quick but relaxing getaway during the Lunar New Year holidays. The package includes a comfortable night’s rest in a Premier Room with a healthy breakfast buffet for two at the MoMo Cafe, welcome drinks for two at the MoMo Lounge, 2 p.m. check-out and a complimentary use of the 24-hour fitness center. Also included is a mini set of yut, the traditional Korean board game. One-bite size traditional Korean snack called gosibol, which is made with fermented rice, will also be given as a special gift.The Happy New Year Package starts from 159,000 won excluding 10 percent tax.Courtyard Seoul Namdaemun: (02) 2211-80009 Namdaemun-ro, central Seoulwww.courtyardnamdaemun.comIl Ponte, Millennium Seoul Hilton’s popular Italian trattoria, hosts a special promotion featuring mussels and oysters - the jewels of the sea. Available in a stunning five-course meal throughout the month of January, this special event is a wonderful way to enjoy these delectable shellfish.The five-course extravaganza will include: fresh oysters with shallot red wine vinaigrette; seafood soup with tomato and mussels; spaghetti with mussels and oyster meat with oregano and a white wine sauce; grilled sea bass with sauteed spinach and lemon butter in mussels sauce; and finally, pear cooked in Dolcetto red wine served with vanilla ice cream. The meal is priced at 89,000 won per person.Millennium Seoul Hilton: (02) 317-3000Namdaemunro 5-ga, central Seoulwww.seoul.hilton.co.kr.Grand Hyatt Incheon launches its Lunar New Year package, “Happy New Year,” for families to have a wonderful New Year holiday.The “Fun” option of the package includes one-night stay in a guestroom, breakfast for two adults and complimentary access to the Indoor Playground and Nintendo Play Zone.The “Happy New Year” package starts from 280,000 won, and the “Full” option starts from 400,000 won excluding 10 percent tax.Grand Hyatt Incheon: (032) 745-1234Jung District, Incheonwww.incheon.grand.hyatt.com