Government orders recall of 3 Korean diesel models

Hyundai Motor’s Tucson

The government is ordering the recall of three Korean diesel models - Kia Motors’ Sportage 2.0, Hyundai Motor’s Tucson 2.0 and Renault Samsung’s QM3 - for emissions violations. More than 240,000 cars will be subject to a recall.The Ministry of Environment said Tuesday that it believed the vehicles’ emissions surpassed government-regulated limits due to problems with their diesel particulate filter, which catches bits of soot in the exhaust, and exhaust gas recirculation parts, which recirculate some of the engine’s exhaust gas back to the engine cylinders.The companies now have 45 days to submit reports on their defects and outline plans to fix them.“Owners of the cars that will be recalled will be allowed to get such defects fixed for free at the automakers’ service centers,” said Hong Dong-geun, a director at the Ministry of Environment.