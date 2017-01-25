LG Foundation cites heroes in fatal hit-and-run crash

LG Foundation is giving a cash prize to two citizens who helped arrest a drunken driver in a hit-and-run with a motorcyclist at the Gangnam Station crossroad in southern Seoul on Jan. 16, the foundation said Tuesday.Lee Won-hee, 32, and Ryu Jae-han, 27, witnessed a motorist surnamed Gwak hit a motorcyclist who was delivering food. The motorcyclist died later.The two reported the case to the police and chased the motorist for about 13 kilometers (8 miles), eventually catching him by surrounding him with cars of their own and police. Gwak was found to have violated traffic rules 26 times during the getaway.The police gave Lee and Ryu a cash award, which they gave to the surviving family of the motorcyclist. They haven’t decided what to do with the LG award.LG Foundation established the so-called righteous people prize in 2015 with the goal of “returning favor to the citizens who have sacrificed themselves for the country and social justice as part of corporate social responsibility,” and has awarded 33 citizens so far with cash.