Trading is flat amid shifts in U.S. policy

Seoul’s main bourse held steady on Tuesday as Donald Trump withdrew from the Trans-Pacific Partnership and consumer sentiment in Korea hit its lowest mark in nearly eight years.The benchmark Kospi fell slightly to close at 2,056.76, down 0.23 points, or 0.01 percent. The total volume of trading was 3.6 trillion won ($3.1 billion), the lowest in two weeks.“The official U.S. withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership brought psychological impact to investors,” said Bae Sung-young, an analyst at KB Securities Co.Bae also said investors are taking a wait-and-see attitude ahead of Lunar New Year.Foreign investors net sold shares worth 12.5 billion won while individual investors offloaded 9.5 billion won in shares. Institutional investors, on the other hand, scooped up 9.4 billion won in shares.Market bellwether Samsung Electronics inched up 0.26 percent to close at 1,908,000 won after it announced that fourth-quarter profit reached 9.2 trillion won.Chipmaker SK Hynix also climbed 1.57 percent to 51,600 won. Samsung C&T soared 2.49 percent to close at 123,500 won while cosmetic company AmorePacific jumped 3.17 percent to 325,000 won. Posco, the steel maker, nudged up 0.18 percent to 271,000 won.Car makers and their affiliates, however, fell.Hyundai Motor declined 1.68 percent to 146,500 won, while its sister company Kia Motors shed 2.54 percent to 38,400 won. Auto parts manufacturer Hyundai Mobis inched down 0.18 percent to 272,000 won.The secondary Kosdaq fell for the fourth straight trading day on Tuesday, down 3.06 points, or 0.5 percent, to 612,93. Most of the shares in the index fell.Pharmaceutical company Celltrion slipped 0.9 percent to 99,600 won while Kakao, the messenger app provider, slipped 0.25 percent to 78,800 won. CJ E&M, CJ’s media and entertainment unit, slid 1.59 percent to 86,800 won.The Korean won barely moved to close at 1165.9 against the dollar.The three-year government bond yield went down one basis point to 1.63 percent while the 10-year yield lost two basis points to 2.10 percent.BY CHOI HYUNG-JO, YONHAP [choi.hyungjo@joongang.co.kr]