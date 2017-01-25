2017.1.25 Ticket

“The Banquet,” a traditional dance with a modern twist, by the National Dance Company of Korea will kick off its four-day performance at the National Theater of Korea next month. See TRADITIONAL PERFORMANCE. [NATIONAL THEATER OF KOREA]

[TRADITIONAL PERFORMANCE]“The Banquet” is a collection of twelve traditional Korean dance performances presented by the National Dance Company of Korea. From the royal court dance and folk dance to the Buddhist religious dance and janggu (double-headed drum) dance, this show is a great opportunity to savor the diversity of traditional Korean dance.The performance is choreographed by traditional Korean dancer Cho Heung-dong and directed by designer Jung Ku-ho.Performances start at 8 p.m. on weekdays and at 3 p.m. on Saturday.Tickets range from 20,000 won to 70,000 won.Dongguk University Station, line No. 3, exit 2 for the shuttle bus, or bus No. 02 or 420 to the National Theater of Korea stop[MUSIC]Veteran singer Lee Sun-hee is coming back with a two-day concert this year. Lee debuted in 1984 with the song “To J,” which immediately became a hit. She’s now known by many as the “National Diva” or the “Queen of Female Vocalists,” and has established her name in the music industry with her impressive and emotional catalogue. She is also a songwriter, having penned many of the tracks on her later albums.The show starts at 7 p.m. on Feb. 4 and 5 p.m. on Feb. 5. Tickets range from 88,000 ($75.63) to 143,000 won.Bus No. 208 to the Beodeulgae Elementary School stopFamed guitar player, Joe Satriani, is holding a concert in Korea. The guitarist has been well-recognized by listeners and musicians from all over the world, and many fans were excited when news of his visit to the nation came out. This concert is a part of the “Surfing to Shockwave” world tour, celebrating the release of his most recent regular album “Shockwave Supernova.”The concert starts at 7:30 p.m.Tickets cost 110,000 won.Gwangnaru Station, line No. 5, exit 2Finnish conductor Jukka-Pekka Saraste will conduct the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra, one of the most famed orchestras in the nation, at this upcoming concert. The show kicks off with Finnish composer Jean Sibelius’ “En Saga, Op. 9.” Australian Violist Brett Dean will then join the stage to give a viola concerto. Beethoven’s Symphony No. 4 in B-flat major, Op. 60 will bring a splendid ending to the performance. This piece might be one of Beethoven’s smallest symphonies, but it is also known as one of his most cheerful and brightest.Conductor Jukka-Pekka Saraste began his musical career as a violinist before being trained as a conductor by conductor Jorma Panula at the Sibelius Academy in Helsinki.The performance starts at 8p.m.Tickets range from 10,000 won to 70,000 won.Jamsil Station, line No. 2 or 8, exit 11Violist Richard Yongjae O’Neill is holding a recital to commemorate the release of his first new album in four years, “British Viola.” The new album consists of British composers’ music, while it is especially notable that a viola concerto is included for the first time.In the first half, the audience will be able to savor the charm of the viola, but in the second half, O’Neill is to appear on stage holding the violin, performing Bach’s Concerto for Two Violins with guest violinist Shin Zia. Pianist Steven Lin will also be sharing the stage with O’Neill.The concert starts at 8 p.m.Tickets range from 30,000 won to 100,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5One of the treasures of Britain’s music world, the London Symphony Orchestra (LSO), is making another visit to Korea with conductor Daniel Harding. It has been over 20 years since the composer first conducted the LSO in 1996.The program consists of three pieces. It kicks off with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Overture to “The Marriage of Figaro.” Then it leads to Mark-Anthony Turnage’s “Hakan” for trumpet and orchestra, the stage for which is joined by trumpeter Hakan Hardenberger. The main repertoire is Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No.4, for which soprano Christiane Karg is to take part in.The LSO was established in 1904, and has been the resident orchestra at London’s Barbican Centre since the venue opened in 1982.The performance starts at 8 p.m.Tickets range from 70,000 won to 330,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5Legendary tenor Jose Carreras is visiting Seoul as a part of his final world tour. Carreras is known to have devoted his life to music for almost 50 years.The tenor made his debut in 1970 at age 24, gaining international fame as he went on with his career. He became so popular that he played the lead role in 24 operas only four years after his debut. Amid his glorious days, however, came the unexpected disease of leukemia in 1987. He fortunately managed to fully recover, returning to the opera scene after a few months.Korean Symphony Orchestra is to share the stage with Carreras while David Gimenez joins as the conductor.Tickets range from 60,000 won to 280,000 won.The concert starts at 8 p.m.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5[THEATER]Sergei Rachmaninoff is known to this day as a highly skilled musician. This musical, on the other hand, lets the audience follow his daily life and struggles, rather than his well-known glorious stories.The musical revolves around Rachmaninoff and his psychiatrist Nicolai Dahl. Spectators will get to enjoy not only the absorbing storyline but also a rich selection of classical music.The performance starts at 8 p.m. on weekdays; 3 and 7 p.m. on Saturdays; and 2 and 6 p.m. on Sundays. There is no performance on Mondays.Tickets range from 33,000 won to 66,000 won.Gwanghwamun Station, line No. 5, exit 8This musical’s story follows bodyguard Jeong-hak’s attempt to solve a 20-year mystery. In 1992, Jeong-hak and his colleague Mu-yeong took on the mission to protect a woman. But after a few days, Jeong-hak was left alone to find out that the woman has disappeared with Mu-yeong.Jeong-hak confronts a very similar case in 2012 when bodyguard Dae-sik disappears with Hana, the president’s daughter. As Jeong-hak tries to disentangle this mystery, clues and traces of Mu-yeong and the woman’s disappearance surface.Since this Korean musical premiered in 2013, it has been widely praised and has won numerous awards.Performances start at 8 p.m. on weekdays; at 3 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays; and at 2 and 6:30 p.m. on Sundays and public holidays. There are no shows on Mondays.Tickets range from 50,000 won to 130,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5The popular musical based on Korean history is back. The setting is the 1900s, when Korea is about to lose its national sovereignty to Japan and 30-year-old Ahn Joong-geun, one of Korea’s most well-known independence activists, is determined to commit himself to the independence movement.Performances start at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 3 and 8 p.m. on Wednesdays; 3 and 7 p.m. on Saturdays; and 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. on Sundays.Tickets range from 60,000 won to 130,000 won.Gwanghwamun Station, line No. 5, exit 8Many have heard of the famed musical “The Phantom of the Opera,” but maybe not of “Phantom.”This piece tells the story of what was hidden behind the grand scenes of “The Phantom of the Opera.”Performances start at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Wednesdays; and 2 and 6:30 p.m. on weekends and public holidays.Tickets range from 60,000 won to 140,000 won.Hangangjin Station, line No. 6, exit 2A novel by one of the most beloved foreign authors in Korea, Bernard Werber, takes the stage in the form of a play. The book “Our Friends, the Humans” follows a storyline in which a man and a woman find themselves trapped inside glass walls, and work to solve their mysterious predicament. Is this heaven? Are they being aired on a reality show? Like a lot of Werber’s other stories, this piece will provide viewers with a new perspective on human beings.The performance starts at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 4 and 8 p.m. on Wednesdays; 3 and 6 p.m. on Saturdays; and at 3 p.m. on Sundays and public holidays.Tickets range from 34,000 won to 49,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5The hit 1992 film “The Bodyguard” was turned into a stage musical in 2012, which will be presented in Seoul.The musical features songs that are familiar to the ears of both the young and old, such as “One Moment in Time” and “I Wanna Dance with Somebody.”For the upcoming production in Korea, veteran musical actress Jeong Sun-ah and singers Lee Eun-jin, also known as the singer Yangpa, and Son Seung-yeon, have been cast as Rachel Marron.Performances start at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; at 3 and 8 p.m. on Wednesdays; 3 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays and at 2 and 6:30 p.m. on Sundays and public holidays.Tickets range from 60,000 won to 140,000 won.Yeoksam Station, line No. 2, exit 7Also known as “Elton John and Tim Rice’s Aida,” the musical will return to stage in Korea after highly praised performances in 2005, 2010 and 2012.The story follows the relationship of the daughter of the Pharaoh, Amneris, the princess of Nubia, Aida and captain Radames of the Egyptian army.The musical stars Yoon Jong-joo and Jas Chang as Aida; Kim Woo-hyung and Min Woo-hyuk as Radames; Ivy and Lee Jeong-hwa as Amneris.Performances start at 8 p.m. on weekdays; 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on weekends. There are no shows on Mondays.Tickets range from 60,000 won to 140,000 won.Jamsil Station, lines No. 2 and No. 8, exit 3*Event information collected from the Korea Tourism Organization. Tickets are available at ticket.interpark.com/global or by calling 1544-1555.