WBC game tickets to go on sale next month

Tickets to the World Baseball Classic (WBC) games in Seoul will go on sale on Feb. 1.The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) said tickets to the first round of action at Gocheok Sky Dome for the four Group A nations ­- Korea, Israel, the Netherlands and Chinese Taipei - will go on sale at 2 p.m. Feb. 1 at Interpark’s website (http://ticket.interpark.com) or at Interpark’s ticketing app. The English website can be reached by clicking “English” under the “Language” tab on the Korean site.One person can purchase up to four tickets.The KBO said a package of two tickets - one for a South Korean game and one for a non-Korean game - will be on sale from Feb. 1 to Feb. 9.All tickets during this period, except for Skybox seats and outfield seats, will be offered at an up to 19 percent discount.Starting at 2 p.m. on Feb. 10, tickets to all Seoul games will go on sale.The first round starts on March 6.Yonhap