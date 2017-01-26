U.S.-imported eggs are close to selling out at Lotte Mart

Eggs imported from the United States ahead of the Lunar New Year are close to selling out at Lotte Mart, the discount retail chain said Wednesday.Ever since sales of the Iowa-made white eggs began on Monday, 12,000 trays of 30 have been selling out each day before noon because of their low cost - 7,690 won ($6.59) per tray, comparable to the average price of eggs according to statistics from the state-run Korea Agro-Fisheries Trade Corporation.Before a bird flu outbreak hurt the domestic egg supply, Lotte Mart sold an average of 16,600 trays a day.Other chains like E-Mart and Homeplus have no plans to sell American eggs. Another batch of eggs coming in from the United States is expected to go on sale in traditional markets and small supermarkets.YONHAP