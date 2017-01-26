Dinos’ Lee Tae-yang permanently banned

Lee Tae-yang of the NC Dinos has been permanently banned from the KBO for match fixing.The league held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss punishment for Lee in accordance with its regulations.For Yoo Chang-sik of the Kia Tigers, the KBO decided to bar him from the league for three years. Yoo’s punishment is likely lighter than Lee’s because he came forward during the confession period set by the KBO in the wake of the scandal.Both Lee and Yoo will be unable to play or coach in the KBO or register themselves as players or coaches under the Korea Baseball Softball Association. Also, they will not be able to play in the United States, Japan or Taiwan without the approval of their former team.