Lack of long-term strategies (국문)

The fate of the current administration will be determined as early as April, and academics and politicians are already making their reorganization plans for government agencies. The main target is “The Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning,” which represents the Park Geun-hye administration’s slogan “creative economy.”
While there can be various ways to reorganize the ministry, the key is how to handle science and ICT, the two major branches. It is likely that the word “future” will disappear along with the fate of the Park administration.
Who came up with the unheard-of name “Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning” and why? Former Democratic Party emergency committee head, Kim Chong-in, who had served as the head of Saenuri Party’s Special Committee to Promote People’s Happiness during Park Geun-hye’s presidential campaign, told the media that it was the committee’s idea and he approved the name.
The main function of the Ministry of Science, ITC and Future Planning is developing science, information and communication technology and future strategy. In a country struggling with short-term strategies, “future planning” is an ambitious goal to set up medium and long-term planning for 10 years or more into the future.
However, no future strategy could be found in the ministry that was established in the spring of 2013. More than a year and half later, a section titled “Future Strategy Planning,” not a department or bureau, was created. When the current administration began, it had an un-futuristic plan to bring the moon exploration project slated for 2025 forward to 2020. The political motive behind the plan was to have the first rocket test launch at the end of this year, during the presidential election.
The future strategy in this rapidly changing time is like driving a high-tech vehicle equipped with sensors, radars and GPS on a foggy, congested road. The Committee for the Future in the Parliament of Finland discusses the state of the nation 30 years into the future, and an incoming prime minister needs to present the future vision for 15 years later. Each administrative agency needs to establish specific strategies in accordance with the vision.
Scholars analyze that this is Finland’s secret that led to it maintaining a per capita GDP of $43,000 last year even after the fall of Nokia, which made up more than 20 percent of its GDP.
Singapore’s per-capita GDP is also impressive as it, too, is in the top ten, at $53,000, and Singapore also has solid future strategies for the nation.
Korea was once called the Miracle on the Han, but today, its growth engine is cooling down even after 19 trillion won ($16.3 billion) of state R&D funding is invested.
Can the state future strategy survive in the next administration, which will come in as early as June as a result of the failure of the Park Geun-hye presidency?
JoongAng Ilbo, Jan. 24, Page 30
*The author is the deputy industrial news editor of the JoongAng Ilbo.
CHOI JOON-HO
이르면 4월쯤 결판날 현 정부의 운명 탓이리라. 벌써 학계와 정계를 중심으로 정부기구 개편안이 쏟아진다. 그 중 대표적 타깃이 바로 현 정부의 슬로건인 창조경제의 주무부처 미래창조과학부다. 미래부 개편에 다양한 조합이 있겠지만, 요지는 ‘기존 양대 조직인 과학과 정보통신을 어떻게 요리를 할 것인가’이다. 어떻게 되든 박근혜 정부의 운명과 함께 최소한 ‘미래’와‘창조’는 사라질 가능성이 커보인다.
전대미문(前代未聞)의 이름, ‘미래창조과학부’는 누가 왜 만들었을까. 2012년 박근혜 대선 후보 캠프의 국민행복추진위원장을 지낸 김종인 전 민주당 비상대책위 대표는 기자에게 “미래부는 국민행복추진위의 아이디어이며, 자신이 결제해 통과된 이름”이라고 밝힌 적이 있다.
이름 속에는 작명의 의도가 숨어있기 마련이다.‘미래+창조+과학’의 세 단어를 어떻게 해석할 수 있을까. 지명(地名)의 뜻을 알려면 한자를 살펴보면 되듯, 미래부의 영어명 ‘Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning’을 보면 그 뜻이 좀 더 명쾌해진다. 미래부의 주기능이 과학과 정보통신기술, 미래전략에 있다는 얘기다. 5년, 아니 그 미만의 전략에도 허덕여온 국가에서, 10년 이상의 미래를 얘기하는 중장기 미래전략을 세운다는 의미에서 ‘Future planning’ 작명은 너무도 중요해 보였다.
하지만, 2013년 봄 출범한 미래창조과학부에는 이름과 달리 미래전략은 찾아볼 수 없었다. 그나마 실(室)도 국(局)도 아닌 ‘미래전략기획’이라는 이름의 과(科)가 생겨난 건 정권 출범 1년 반 이상이 훌쩍 지나서였다. 현 정권은 출범하자마자 원래 2025년 달탐사를 목표로 한 우주계획을 2020년으로 당기는 반(反) 미래적인 전략을 감행하기도 했다. 대선이 예정됐던 올해 말 1차 로켓 시험발사를 한다는 정치적 의도가 숨어 있었다.
급변하는 시대의 미래전략은 안개 끼고 혼잡한 도로를 각종 센서와 레이더ㆍGPS 등으로 무장하고 달리는 첨단 차량과도 같다. 핀란드에서는 의회 내 미래위원회가 30년 뒤의 국가 미래를 논의하고, 신임 총리는 집권할 때 이 위원회에 15년 뒤의 미래비전을 제시해야 한다. 각 행정부처는 이 미래비전에 입각한 구체적 전략을 짜야 한다. 국내총생산(GDP)의 20% 이상을 차지하던 노키아가 망하고도 지난해 1인당 GDP 4만3000 달러를 지켜낸 비결이 여기에 있다는 게 학자들의 분석이다. 1인당 GDP 세계 10위(5만3000 달러)의 싱가포르 역시 국가미래전략 수립에서 둘째 가라면 서러워할 국가다.
한때 ‘한강의 기적’이라 불렸던 대한민국은 연간 19조원의 국가 연구개발(R&D) 자금을 쏟아붓고도 성장엔진이 식어가는 나라가 됐다. 박근혜 정부의 실패로 조기 등판할 다음 정부에서 과연 국가미래전략은 생존할 수 있을까.
최준호 산업부 차장