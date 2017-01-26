Nearly 3 million Koreans nab Pokemon Go on first day

More than 2.83 million Koreans are presumed to have downloaded the popular augmented reality game Pokemon Go on the first day of its official launch in the country, a survey showed Wednesday.A day earlier, Pokemon Go was officially released in the Google Play store and Apple’s App Store in Korea, six months after becoming a global hit.According to the survey of 17,400 smartphone users conducted by app analytics company WiseApp, 2.83 million people are presumed to have downloaded the mobile game in one day. In addition to 510,000 users who had downloaded the game before the official launch, a total of 33.4 million people are presumed to have used the game, WiseApp said. The survey excluded App Store users.Pokemon Go didn’t work in most parts of Korea as the augmented reality game uses data from Google’s mapping service, which is restricted by the Seoul government due to security concerns.Game developer Niantic said that the service was opened in Korea after collecting all the map data available to the public. Players are encouraged to cover large physical distances searching for characters and objects made out of graphics that look like they exist in the real world when viewed on a player’s smartphone.YONHAP