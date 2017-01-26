Bracing for renegotiation (국문)
봇물 터진 미 보호무역, 한·미FTA 재협상 대비해야
It had not been a bluff. As soon as he took office, U.S. President Donald J. Trump warned Canada and Mexico of renegotiation on the decades-old North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta). Then he signed an executive order to pull out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a signature deal of his predecessor, Barack Obama.
The global trade order has to undergo a major makeover redesigned by Washington. The next on the trade agenda catering “America First” policy could be an attack on China by labeling it as a currency manipulator and calling upon Korea and Japan to revisit the bilateral free trade deals.
Since Korea has yet to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), jointly led by the United States and Japan, there may be more gains than harms in the short run. But indirect damages may not be small. Korean manufacturers, including Samsung Electronics, run major production bases in TPP member countries like Vietnam. The U.S. pullout of the TPP could undermine access to the single largest economic bloc. There are over 180 Korean enterprises that have plants in Mexico to take advantage of Nafta benefits.
Seoul also should brace for demands for renegotiation on the bilateral FTA. During his campaign, Trump accused the bilateral FTA with Korea of wiping out 100,000 jobs in the United States. The government must muster all its negotiation capacities to keep up its reputation as an FTA powerhouse with 15 trade deals with 52 nations.
A conflict between the United States, a traditional security ally, and China, Korea’s biggest trade partner, does not bode well for Korea. Trump’s withdrawal from the TPP also suggests his opposition to the Pivot to Asia, with the United States poised to engage less in the affairs of the Asia-Pacific region. The U.S. phase-out instead could strengthen China’s regional influence. Global trade could be drawn more to the China-led Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.
JoongAng Ilbo, Jan. 25, Page 30
도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령이 취임식 직후인 22일 북미자유무역협정(NAFTA) 재협상을 선언한 데 이어 이튿날 환태평양경제동반자협정(TPP) 탈퇴에 서명함으로써 우려했던 미 보호무역주의가 급물살을 타고 있다. 지구촌의 대표적 다자간 무역협정들을 이틀 연속 배격한 그 강도와 속도에 비추어 세계무역질서는 미 주도의 양자(兩者)간 무역협정 시대로 급속히 접어들 것으로 예상된다. 중국에 대한 '환율조작국' 압박과 한국·일본에 대한 자유무역협정(FTA) 개정 또는 제정 요구가 '미국 우선주의'의 첫 공세가 될 것으로 보인다.
TPP는 주력이 일본이고 우리는 미 가입국이라 이번 일을 강건너 불처럼 방관하거나, 심지어 반사이익을 기대할 수 있다는 시각이 없지 않다. 하지만 당장 그려지는 간접 피해의 시나리오만 따져봐도 마음 놓을 수 없는 상황이다. 가령 삼성전자 전자제품을 대량으로 만드는 베트남처럼 TPP 가입국이거나 가입 예정인 나라 중에는 우리 기업의 해외 생산시설이 들어선 곳이 적지 않다. 미국의 TPP 탈퇴는 세계 최대 시장에 대한 한국기업의 접근성을 떨어뜨릴 것이 뻔하다. NAFTA를 믿고 멕시코에 들어갔던 국내 기업 180여 곳도 애태우고 있다.
무엇보다 한·미 FTA 재협상 요구가 몰려 올 것에 대비해야 한다. 트럼프는 이번 대선 운동 과정에서 “한·미 FTA가 미국 일자리 10만개를 빼앗아갔다”며 비난했다. 이제 우리나라는 52개국(15건)과 FTA를 맺은 세계 세번째 FTA 강국인 만큼, 축적된 노하우를 살려 총력을 다해 한·미FTA 재협상을 준비해야 한다.
외교·안보로는 한미 동맹, 경제적으로는 한중 무역에 기대온 우리에게 동아시아의 미·중 균형이 깨지는 건 바람직하지 않다. 하지만 트럼프의 TPP 탈퇴는 미국이 아시아·태평양 지역에 깊숙이 관여하지 않겠다는 신호로도 읽힌다. 이는 중국의 영향력을 높이는 부작용으로 이어질 수 있다. 벌써부터 중국 주도의 역내포괄적경제동반자협정(RCEP)이 탄력을 받을 것이라는 계산이 베이징 외교가에서 나오는 점을 눈여겨 봐야 할 것이다.