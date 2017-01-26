McDonald’s raises prices by 1.4 percent

McDonald’s Korea will raise prices by an average 1.4 percent, effective today, the company said Wednesday.The price increase, the first in almost a year, will be applied to six burgers, eight lunch sets, four breakfast items, two desserts and four sides. The price difference will range from 100 to 400 won (9 to 34 cents). The last price increase in February averaged 1.33 percent and affected 17 products.The Supreme Shrimp Burger will get the biggest increase, 400 won to mark 4,400 won. The prices of three other burgers will go up by 200 won. Lunch set prices will also go up by 200 won. The popular Big Mac set will cost 5,100 won after the increase.One ice cream cone will cost 600 won, a 100 won increase. The price of ice cream at McDonald’s is going up for the first time in seven years.The American fast food chain is joining a flurry of food manufacturers that have raised prices in the past few months amid a flagging economy. Oriental Brewery and Hite raised their beer prices by an average 6 percent and 6.33 percent each in December.Nongshim, producer of Korea’s most popular noodle brand Shin Ramen, raised the price of 18 ramen products by 5.5 percent late last month.BY SEO JI-EUN [seo.jieun@joongang.co.kr]