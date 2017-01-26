A welcome deadline (국문)

Constitutional Court Chief Justice Park Han-chul said Wednesday that the nine-member bench should reach a final ruling on the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye over an unprecedented abuse of power scandal before March 13. We welcome his announcement as it will determine not only the fate of President Park but also the schedule of the next presidential election if Park is indeed removed from office. The chief justice’s determination also matches the people’s growing desire to end all the chaos and confusion from the presidential impeachment as soon as possible.
The March 13 deadline is appropriate in terms of procedural legitimacy as well. No doubt it would be much better if all of nine justices participate in deliberations before reaching a verdict. But after Chief Justice Park retires on Jan. 31 and Justice Lee Jung-mi steps down on March 13, only seven judges remain in the top court. To reach a ruling to dismiss a president, the approval of two thirds of the nine judges — or six — is required. If six justices approve of Park’s dismissal from her presidency — or if two justices oppose it — it could lead to controversy and trigger disobedience from either side of the political divide. Disobedience will surely aggravate the existing political polarization in our society. Therefore, it would be best for eight judges — excepting Chief Justice Park — to reach a final ruling before the March 13 deadline.
In terms of timing too, the March 13 deadline carries significance. Because of all the uncertainties about the political future of President Park, we repeatedly stress a strong need to reach a final ruling as soon as possible to stabilize the country. If the highest court delays its deliberations, that will only fuel confusion. Therefore, we welcome the court’s decision to fix a deadline for its final ruling no matter what decision it makes before the deadline.
In the lead-up to the ruling, President Park’s cooperation is necessary. She has been dragging her feet in appearing at the office of independent counsel Park Young-soo by insisting on the right to defend herself. President Park seems to be betting on the possibility that her impeachment would be dismissed if only two justices oppose, provided only seven judges were on the bench after March 13. But a growing number of people do not want to see such a side of the president.
Korea faces a serious crisis. The future of our country rests on the Constitutional Court’s ruling on Park’s destiny. Now is the time for citizens to calmly watch the judicial process and accept whatever ruling it delivers.
JoongAng Ilbo, Jan. 26, Page 26
절차적 공정성 위해 필요한 결단
재판관 7명 결정은 논란 소지 커
인용이든 기각이든 승복 준비해야
탄핵심판 시계가 3월13일에 맞춰졌다. 어제 박한철 헌법재판소 소장이 박근혜 대통령의 파면 여부를 이정미 헌법재판관이 퇴임하는 3월 13일 이전까지 결론 내야 한다고 공개적으로 밝혔다. 현 정권의 명운을 결정짓고 대선 일정에 영향을 미칠 중차대한 사안의 일정이 나온 것이다. 이는 국론 분열과 이념·계층·세대·지역 갈등의 상처를 씻어내고 혼란과 혼돈에 속히 종지부를 찍어야 한다는 국민적 여망에 부응하는 결단이라고 평가한다.
‘3.13’ 시한은 절차적 정당성의 측면에서 타당하다. 탄핵 심판의 결론은 9인의 재판관 모두가 참여해 치열한 논의를 거쳐서 도출되는 게 정상이며 바람직하다. 하지만 박 소장이 퇴임하고(1월 31일), 이정미 재판관마저 물러나면(3월 13일) 정족수를 가까스로 넘는 7명의 재판관만 남게 된다. 파면 결정에 필요한 6명의 재판관이 찬성해 탄핵이 인용돼도, 2명이 반대해도 기각돼도 불복과 논란의 소지를 남길 수 있다.불복은 새로운 갈등의 시작을 의미한다. “사람의 공백을 넘어 심판 결과를 왜곡시킬 수도 있다"는 박 소장의 우려에 공감하는 이유다. 현재로선 8명의 재판관이 ‘3.13’ 이전에 결론을 내리는 것이 공정성을 확보하는 최선의 방안이다.
불확실성을 해소하기 위한 시간적 관점에서도 ‘3.13’ 시한은 적절하다. 우리는 작금의 혼란과 혼돈을 거둬내려면 공정하면서도 신속한 결정이 필요하다고 줄곧 주문해왔다. 사방에서 ‘철쭉 대선’(3~4월)이니 ‘벚꽃 대선’(4~5월), ‘땡볕 대선’(여름), ‘겨울 대선’이니 하는 온갖 추축과 관측이 난무하고 있다. 대선 후보들도 우후죽순 나서는 마당이다. 이런 상황에서 탄핵심판을 질질 끌 경우 복잡한 미궁으로 빠져들 위험이 있다. 헌재의 결정은 아무도 예단할 수 없다. 예측성을 담보하기 위해서도 ‘3.13’ 이전에 탄핵이 인용되든 기각되든 결론을 내리는 게 맞다.
이 과정에서 박 대통령의 협조는 절실하다. 헌재의 ‘3.13’ 방침에 박 대통령 측이 방어권을 보장하라며 반발하는 것은 옳지 않다. 이미 헌재가 자기 소명을 할 수 있는 기회를 주었는데도 박 대통령은 외면하거나 거부했다. 박 대통령 측은 특검 활동 종료(2월 28일) 전에 파면되면 불기소 특권이 사라진다는 점, 재판관이 7명으로 줄어들면 2명만 반대해도 탄핵이 기각되는 점을 노려 지연 전술을 펴고 있다. 하지만 꼼수는 접어야 한다. 국민들은 결과에 상관 없이 마지막까지 당당하고 품격있는 대통령의 모습을 간절히 기대하고 있다.
지금 우리는 고비를 맞고 있다. 국민들이 양쪽으로 갈라서 대립과 갈등이 심화되고 있는 게 현실이다. 헌재의 판단 내용에 따라 나라의 앞날이 달라질 것이다.이제 남은 한 달 여 동안 헌재가 오로지 헌법과 양심에 따라 심리하고 결정할 수 있도록 차분히 지켜보는 게 우리 공동체를 돕는 길이다. 지금부터 헌재의 결정에 승복하겠다는 마음가짐도 미리 준비해둬야 할 것이다.