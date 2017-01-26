Market buoyed by ever-rising Samsung

Seoul’s main bourse inched up Wednesday on the back of Samsung Electronics, which reached yet another record share price.The benchmark Kospi gained 1.18 points, or 0.06 percent, to close at 2,066.94. Foreign investors bought 211.3 billion won ($181.3 million) worth of shares, while retail investors scooped up 109.2 billion won. Institutional investors, however, offloaded 377.3 billion won in stock.“The local stock market is forecast to move in a tight range amid uncertainties just ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday [which begins Friday and ends Monday],” said Kim Yong-koo, an analyst at Hana Financial Investment & Securities.By sector, automobiles fell 2.0 percent, steel went down 1.8 percent and banking went up 1.6 percent.Market bellwether Samsung Electronics enjoyed new record on Wednesday, jumping 3.25 percent to close at 1,970,000 won. The tech giant’s recent performance raises speculation among market experts that its share price may reach 2 million won soon.“Samsung is forecast to experience high earnings in semiconductors and display panels,” said Hana Financial analyst Kim Rok-ho, adding that the company’s decision to buy back its shares will also boost the price. Backed by its positive earnings, Samsung on Tuesday said it would buy back 9.3 trillion won of its shares.Automobile shares fell on Hyundai Motor’s poor fourth-quarter earnings report. The company’s shares tumbled 3.07 percent after the announcement to close at 142,000 won, and its sister company Kia Motors slipped 2.34 percent to 37,500 won. Their affiliate, leading auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis, shed 2.57 percent to close at 265,000 won.The secondary Kosdaq continued its fall for a fifth straight trading day on Wednesday, closing down 3.29 points, or 0.54 percent, at 609.64.Pharmaceutical company Celltrion rose 0.40 percent to 100,000 won, while Medytox gained 0.74 percent to close at 408,300 won.The Korean won barely moved, closing at 1166.0 on the dollar.The three-year government bond yield went up two basis points to 1.65 percent, while the 10-year yield gained three basis points to close at 2.13 percent.BY CHOI HYUNG-JO, YONHAP [choi.hyungjo@joongang.co.kr]