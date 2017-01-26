Passing customs

Chinese tourists receive a warm welcome at Incheon International Airport on Wednesday, just a few days before Chinese New Year, one of the country’s biggest holidays. The number of Chinese tourists this year is expected to be smaller than in the past, with China banning Korean airlines from operating chartered planes and discouraging tourism to Korea. The acts are believed to be retaliation against Korea’s decision to deploy the U.S. missile defense system known as Thaad. [YONHAP]