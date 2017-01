Producers of SBS TV’s popular variety show “Running Man” on Wednesday denied a news report that the show is trying to add comedian Kang Ho-dong to its cast.“Reports that the ‘Running Man’ crew is pushing to hire Kang Ho-dong are false and groundless,” the program’s production team said in a statement.It came as OSEN, a local Internet outlet, reported that the show was trying to recruit Kang, a ssireum champion-turned-comedian, to its cast. Ssireum is traditional Korean wrestling.A representative at Kang’s agency SM C&C also denied the report.The show has recently gone through what can only be described as a casting debacle.In December of last year, the program faced a public brouhaha over its decision to let go two of its long-time members - Song Ji-hyo and Kim Jong-kook - without prior consultation and add Kang in an attempt to overhaul the show.Yonhap