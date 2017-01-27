Market rises as Samsung hits new high

Seoul’s main bourse rose Thursday on the back of Samsung Electronics shares, which reset their record high in just one trading day.The benchmark Kospi closed at 2083.59 Thursday, up 16.65 points, or 0.81 percent.“The market moved in upward momentum on the back of an upbeat mood in the U.S. market. However, some other stocks were mixedacross the board due to uncertainty over the protectionism policy of U.S. President Donald Trump,” said Lee Kyung-min, an analyst atDaeshin Investment & Securities.Across the board, most sectors experienced increases in their share prices. Securities rose by 3.9 percent while construction and semiconductors gained 2.1 percent each. The banking industry rose by 1.5 percent.Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics continued its rally Thursday, advancing 1.27 percent to close at 1,995,000 won ($1,720). While in session, the share price of the tech giant reached 2 million won. Its share price has had upward momentum since the company announced its earnings from fourth quarter of 2016, which jumped more than 50 percent compared to the same period the previous year. It also disclosed its intention to buy back 9.3 trillion won of its own shares.Chipmaker SK Hynix surged 3.09 percent to 53,500 won and leading steelmaker Posco added 3.18 percent to 276,000 won.Auto makers bounced back from the previous trading day. Hyundai Motor nudged up 0.35 percent to 142,500 won and Kia Motors grew 0.67 percent to 37,750 won. Auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis strengthened 0.38 percent to close at 266,000 won.Naver, the nation’s portal giant, fell 1.31 percent to 753,000 won. Cosmetic company AmorePacific slipped 2 percent to 318,500 won.The secondary Kosdaq turned around for the first time in six trading days to rise 7.17 points, or 1.18 percent, to close at 616.81. Celltrion, a pharmaceutical company, inched up 0.20 percent to 100,200 won while Kakao, a messenger application operator, climbed 1.31 percent to 77,100 won.The Korean won weakened 0.6 percent to 1,159.2 to the U.S. dollar.The three-year government bond yield went up four basis points to 1.69 percent, while the 10-year yield increased six basis points to close at 2.19 percent.BY CHOI HYUNG-JO, YONHAP [choi.hyungjo@joongang.co.kr]