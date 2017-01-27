SBS drama ‘Whisper’ announces cast of stars

Upcoming SBS drama “Whisper” confirmed the casting of actors Lee Bo-young, Lee Sang-yun, Kwon Yul, and Park Se-young.The romance drama is being directed by Lee Myung-woo, known for his work on hit SBS dramas “You’re All Surrounded” (2014) and “Fashion King” (2012).The plot will revolve around “realistic” love in a law firm between characters Lee Dong-jun and Shin Yeong-ju. The roles will be played by actors Lee Bo-young and Lee Sang-yun respectively.The two actors previously starred together as a married couple in the hit 2012 KBS2 drama “Seoyoung, My Daughter,” which managed to achieve an impressive 47.6 percent in viewership ratings.The casting of Lee Bo-young in particular has been receiving attention since it will be the actress’ return to a television role since the SBS drama “God’s Gift - 14 Days,” which aired in 2014.The cast will enter filming starting on Feb. 1. The first episode is expected to air sometime in March.By Chung Jin-hong