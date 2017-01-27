After nearly ten years, Wonder Girls disband

Girl group sensation Wonder Girls are disbanding after nearly ten years. The group will be releasing a final single on Feb. 10.The quartet’s agency JYP Entertainment delivered the unfortunate news in an official statement on Thursday.“We came to the decision to disband the group after a long discussion with the members,” said the company. “Yubin and Hye-Rim decided to renew their contracts with [us], and we plan on displaying their abilities in new areas such as music, acting, hosting, etc.”The company said that the remaining members Ye-eun and Sunmi decided to leave the company to walk their own paths.The fate of the girl group has been a topic of discussion recently, as popular idol acts such as 2NE1 and Rainbow have disbanded due to the ending of their record contracts.Since their debut as a five-piece in 2007, Wonder Girls has been a cultural powerhouse in the earlier half of the past decade with their hit songs “Tell Me,” “So Hot,” and “Nobody.” They regrouped as a four member band in 2015 and released their latest single, “Why So Lonely,” last July.By Chung Jin-hong